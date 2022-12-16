Lion Kings: Game-winning field goal lifts Franklin to back-to-back state championships

By Buck Ringgold | Photos/Video by Tommy Hays

ARLINGTON, Texas – A wild back-and-forth Class 3A Division I Championship game came down to a kick.

Cort Lowry easily converted a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift Franklin to a second straight state championship. The Lions defeated Brock, 17-14, Thursday night at AT&T Stadium, as Franklin won a state title for the second year in a row.

“It’s like we practice every day, field goals at practice every day, and it’s really nothing,” said Lowry, a junior. “I go out there and do that every day, so I just went out there and did my thing.”

