Linval Joseph: The Ultimate goal here is to get another ring

The Eagles added some depth to their defensive front this week by signing Linval Joseph.

The veteran defensive tackle had not been with a team this season. But he’s kept himself in shape and is looking to make his team debut on Sunday when Philadelphia plays Indianapolis.

“That’s the goal,” Joseph said Thursday, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I’ve been training for this moment. It all comes down to the playbook. It’s a new playbook but I’m picking it up. I don’t know how much I’m going to play but the goal is to be on the field on Sunday.”

Joseph began his career in the NFC East with the Giants before spending six seasons with the Vikings. He was on the Chargers for the last two years, recording 57 total tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack in 14 games in 2021.

The 34-year-old lineman said he had been admiring the Eagles since they started the season well.

“I wanted to see what made them so good,” Joseph said. “And just seeing that they’re well-balanced is pretty big. Because right now I think they’re the only team in the NFL that’s well-balanced in every room.”

Joseph won Super Bowl XLVI with the Giants over the Patriots back in his second pro season. But in signing with Philadelphia, Joseph is eyeing another championship.

“The Ultimate goal here is to get another ring,” Joseph said, “and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we can get that done.”