Linn-Mar’s Caden Postma looks to cap high school golf career with third straight state berth

Linn-Mar’s Caden Postma tees off on the eighth hole at the Mississippi division golf meet at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

MARION – Linn-Mar’s Caden Postma has been a steady player.

He has been a fixture among Metro Golfers in his high school career. With one week left of his final campaign, the Lions senior wants to make the most of it.

“I’m very excited,” Postma said. “It’s kind of the last hoorah, trying to give it one more good effort.”

Postma will compete in the Class 5A district Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Epworth. He will attempt to claim his third straight state berth.

Postma tied for 21st at state a year ago, making a big jump from his sophomore finish. They entered this season with high expectations.

“I was hoping to improve on last season, especially with my form coming into this season,” said Postma, who was the runner-up medalist at the Rotary Pribyl in August. “I was playing really well. It’s not a bad season whatever. I’m shooting some pretty good scores.”

Interestingly, Postma said he plans to graduate high school early and play in golf meets as he irons out his future.

“I’m graduating after the first semester,” Postma said. “So, I’ll be going down south to a couple tournaments in the spring and over the summer.”

The all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team performer is all about competition. He used a weekend meet to warm up for the postseason. He placed fifth at the Iowa PGA Albaugh Junior Invitational at Talons of Tuscany Golf Club in Ankeny against some golfers he will see in the postseason.

“It went pretty well,” Postma said. “It’s a good thing,” Postma said. “The greens here are running really fast. I’m assuming how they’re going to be playing tomorrow. I think it’s a great warmup, going into Monday.

“Just build off the good moment from this weekend and have a good Mindset going in and focus one shot at a time. Whatever happens happens.”

Postma is averaging about 77 per 18 holes for the second straight season and owns a 38.54 combined adjusted average. One of the biggest differences is that he is literally bigger. Postma said he devoted time in the weight room to pack on 10 to 15 pounds of muscle and in simulators to gain club speed for more distance off the tees.

“I gained about 20 yards with my driver and that has really helped a lot this year,” Postma said. “I’ve kept those bad rounds to where I’m shooting better scores on those not-so good days when I don’t have my A-game.”

The Lions have cracked the top-10 of 5A with a 157.17 combined adjusted average. Senior Matthew Buse has provided another low score, leading the team with a 77.14 18-hole average. Freshman Christian Cloyd has been a pleasant addition to the lineup, while senior Carter Bond has been consistent and both averaged under 82 per round. Linn-Mar is attempting to return to state, placing sixth in 2020.

“I knew we had Caden, who is a No. 1 golfer is just about any team, or could be,” Linn-Mar Coach Chris James said after Linn-Mar claimed the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division title last Monday. “I knew Matt had gotten better. … It’s been solid. I think we’ve taken his score just about every meet, except a nine-hole meet here or there.

“The other two Seniors – Alex (Johnson) and Carter – both got better. Carter is very consistent. I think the wildcard was Christian. We knew he was solid. We weren’t sure if his game would translate into good rounds at this level. … To come out in his first 18-hole meet in the (MVC) Super Meet and shoot a 75 at Hunters (Ridge Golf Course). It was like, ‘OK, there we go.’ After we got into the season a little bit and you see rounds where 82 is our worst score and you start thinking, ‘Wow, we’re really consistent’ and then you think there is a chance.”

Linn-Mar will be in a competitive field that includes top-ranked Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty and host Western Dubuque. Central Dubuque, Dubuque and Waterloo schools and Mason City round out the teams.

Prairie is looking for its third straight state berth.

Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City West also hit the road, traveling to Glynn’s Creek Golf Course in Long Grove. The Saints are ranked sixth in team scoring average.

The top three teams in each district and the top-two individuals, plus ties, are non-qualifying teams advance to the state tournament Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.