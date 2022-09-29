LINKS: Announced Georgetown NIL Event, Preseason Conference Rankings, NBA Hoyas

UPDATE: The ProCamps stream was well done and very fun. Be sure to check it out. My apologies for having doubted its existence! It was great to see some younger fans involved and provide questions. The team seems very optimistic and has some very, very lofty goals for themselves.

—

ProCamps has scheduled a “Virtual Meet n’ Greet in Georgetown” today at 4PM ET featuring Akok Akok, Jay Heath, Brandon Murray, Bradley Ezewiro, Bryson Mozone, and Primo Spears. This sounds like a great introduction to these transfers, but no other info outside some IG stories appears available.

ProCamps and G3 Marketing were the driving forces behind the previous two big NIL events—the November 2021 Bowling event and the June 2022 in-person meet-and-greet at The Admiral. ProCamps was contacted and no response was given. This NIL event appears to be virtual, if it’s happening… we’ll see at 4PM ET.

Here are the links:

5 teams that should be vastly improved during the 2022-23 season | Jon Rothstein

A 21-game losing streak and winless record in Big East play raised questions about Patrick Ewing’s job security. They answered with major reinforcements. Transfers Brandon Murray (LSU), Qudus Wahab (Maryland), Jay Heath (Arizona State), and Akok Akok (UConn) all arrive at Georgetown as potential starters who were Consensus Top-100 recruits a few years ago. The Hoyas are currently awaiting a waiver on Heath’s eligibility for the 2022-23 season. Duquesne transfer Primo Spears is also expected to have a major impact at point guard, where the Hoyas already have junior Dante Harris (11.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds), who was the Big East Tournament MVP in 2021. It may not be realistic for Georgetown to triple its win total after a six-win season, but Ewing has enough talent on his roster to flirt with a .500 overall record and the middle of the conference standings.

College basketball 2022-23: Predictions for New Jersey’s D-1 teams | APP / Jerry Carino

8. Marquette: Outperformed expectations in year one under Shaka Smart, but lost quite a bit of proven talent. 9. Butler: Expectations are Modest with major roster turnover, limited experience and a new head Coach (albeit a proven Winner in Thad Matta). 10. DePaul: Scrapped its way out of the basement last season. Baby steps, but steps nonetheless. 11. Georgetown: Massive retention problems have laid this proud program low. Can Patrick Ewing save face?

Syracuse Basketball: Top-10 most exciting games on 2022-23 schedule | Inside the Loud House

Well. 5, December 10 vs. Georgetown … I have no idea whether the Hoyas will be improved in 2022-23, as they were awful last season but still managed to beat the Orange by a couple of points in Washington, DC Normally, I’d put Georgetown coming to the Dome at No. 1 or No. 2 on my list here, but with the Hoyas not a great program these days, and the ‘Cuse being under .500 a term ago, I’m going with No. 5.

Here’s the TV info for the seven games between Georgetown and Syracuse since it became a non-conf game. Dec 2021 FOX

Jan 2021 ESPN

Dec 2019 FOX

Dec 2018 ESPN

Dec 2017 CBS

Dec 2016 ESPN

Dec 2015 FOX This game has now been relegated to the Deuce in 2022.

