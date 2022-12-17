LINK: Basketball World Mourns Loss of Georgetown Assistant Coach Louis Orr

Georgetown Hoyas and Patrick Ewing relayed a message from Louis Orr’s family that the beloved Coach and basketball player has passed away after a battle with cancer.

While many of the early comments and tributes were captured in an earlier post, the basketball community has come out in further support since then, echoing the sentiments that Coach Orr was a kind, classy gentleman on and off the court. He will be missed and his impact will live on forever through those who knew him.

Louis Orr spent at least 20 years in the Big East as a player and coach. With experience playing in the early days of the Big East Conference, head coaching at Seton Hall 2001-2006, and Assistant coaching stints at Georgetown (2017-2022), Syracuse (1996-2000), Providence (1994-1996), and Xavier (not Big East during 1991-1994), his experience in the conference is unique and probably unparalleled.

Perhaps the BIG EAST conference should consider naming their sportsmanship award after Louis Orr.

Lot of love going around for the late coach. Can we name the @BIGEASTMBB Sportsmanship Award after Louis Orr? — Philadelphia Hoyas (@PhillyHoyas) December 16, 2022

Here are the links and tweets:

Louis Orr was the greatest man I’ve had the pleasure to know. He came into my life as my first recruit, became a Fantastic Coach and colleague—but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family. pic.twitter.com/gHBnIHh83T — Jim Boeheim (@therealboeheim) December 16, 2022

So heartbroken with the news of Louis Orr’s passing. My first Syracuse Recruit n Knick player was as kind a person to play in the NBA – our thoughts and prayers are with his family ❤️ — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 16, 2022

Louis Orr did so much for others, especially as a mentor/coach in college basketball and as a player in the NBA, part of the reason we were on staff with Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, RIP pic.twitter.com/amX2lABDSE — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) December 16, 2022

Louis Orr was a tremendous player and coach, all while being a friend to everybody he encountered. Louie’s energy and kindness was infectious, and he impacted a countless amount of people throughout his life. The basketball world has lost a class act today. Such sad news. RIP — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) December 16, 2022

I was fortunate to have Louis Orr as a Volunteer Assistant when I played. Wasn’t a better man in CBB. Kind to everyone. RIP Louis. — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) December 16, 2022

We mourn the loss of an Orange Legend – a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr’s memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters. pic.twitter.com/X6KnKSfpQP — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) December 16, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of Coach Louis Orr. I learned so much from him, especially during my time at Georgetown. He would light up the room with his presence. My condolences go out to his family. — Ömer Yurtseven (@OmerYurtseven5) December 16, 2022

On the passing of Louis Orr: Louie was a gentle man and a great mentor to many, always very friendly and engaging. I have known him since his playing days at Syracuse with the Louie & Bouie show. They will be missed. May he rest in peace. — Rich Chvotkin (@HoyasWin) December 16, 2022

The news of Coach Louis Orr passing is really sad. All the time in the Gyms recruiting or Games competing, he was always a symbol of class, kindness and professionalism. I’ll never forget sitting in @BIGEAST meetings seeing him reading his @InTouchMin Devotional during breaks. — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) December 16, 2022

This is terrible news. Louis Orr is one of the kindest, most thoughtful and genuine people I’ve ever met. A true gentleman, who was relentlessly kind. God rest his soul. https://t.co/iqIIGiDjN4 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 16, 2022

Louis Orr was a terrific Coach, a gifted player, a role model and an even better person. He was as genuine and sincere as anyone I have known. They will be missed. RIP Coach. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) December 16, 2022

Family says former Syracuse star, Knicks forward and longtime college basketball Coach Louis Orr has died at 64 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr had been working on Georgetown’s staff for several years. https://t.co/2m5Imzham1 — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 16, 2022