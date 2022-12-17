LINK: Basketball World Mourns Loss of Georgetown Assistant Coach Louis Orr

Georgetown Hoyas and Patrick Ewing relayed a message from Louis Orr’s family that the beloved Coach and basketball player has passed away after a battle with cancer.

While many of the early comments and tributes were captured in an earlier post, the basketball community has come out in further support since then, echoing the sentiments that Coach Orr was a kind, classy gentleman on and off the court. He will be missed and his impact will live on forever through those who knew him.

Louis Orr spent at least 20 years in the Big East as a player and coach. With experience playing in the early days of the Big East Conference, head coaching at Seton Hall 2001-2006, and Assistant coaching stints at Georgetown (2017-2022), Syracuse (1996-2000), Providence (1994-1996), and Xavier (not Big East during 1991-1994), his experience in the conference is unique and probably unparalleled.

Perhaps the BIG EAST conference should consider naming their sportsmanship award after Louis Orr.

Here are the links and tweets:

