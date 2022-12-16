Link Academy Southern California: Stream High School Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Norm Stewart Classic kicks off Thursday with four games and in the third game of the day, Link Academy takes on Southern California Academy. Link Academy comes into the game a perfect 8-0 on the season and looking to keep its winning streak intact. The Lions have been really good to start the season, but have been tested a little bit in their last two games. They knocked off Calvary Christian Academy (FL) 67-51 on Dec. 3 and then beat Mansfield Legacy (TX) 66-54 last Thursday to wrap up a tournament win. Still, on Thursday, they will get a tough test against a loaded Rams team.

