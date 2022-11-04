Link Academy high school basketball 2022-23 roster

Link Academy begins its second season as one of the top high school basketball programs in the Nation while playing on Camp Kanakuk’s campus in Branson.

The Lions had an incredible breakout season in its Inaugural year when it finished as the runner-up at the GEICO Nationals while playing against teams that fans in Southwest Missouri typically see in the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions.

In January, Link Academy will make its debut at the Tournament of Champions this season. The team is led by former LSU associate head Coach Bill Armstrong after Rodney Perry was hired away as an Assistant Coach at Kansas State.

Here’s a look at those who are on the roster Entering the 2022-23 season:

Tyler McKinley, 2024

Walnut Hills center Tyler McKinley warms up before the game between Walnut Hills and Turpin high schools at Turpin High School Jan. 7, 2022.

McKinley is a four-star 6-foot-8 power forward who comes to the Ozarks from Cincinnati. He holds offers from Cincinnati, Dayton, Kansas State, Miami (Ohio) and Ohio.

McKinley is currently ranked No. 61 nationally and was the top-ranked player in Ohio before making his move to Branson.

Ryan Forrest, 2023

Link Academy guard Ryan Forrest (3) goes up for a one-handed dunk while playing for ProSkills on the EYBL circuit during the summer of 2022.

Forrest is a 2023 guard from Marion, Arkansas, who stands at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds. His summer recently landed him offers from Missouri State, Illinois-Chicago, North Carolina A&T and Oral Roberts.

Forrest currently has a three-star ranking from 247Sports.

BJ Davis-Ray, 2025

Ray is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who is sure to receive big-time attention in rankings in future updates. He’s already received some offers from some of the biggest teams in the country.

Schools to already offer the incoming sophomore include Kansas, Tennessee, Illinois, LSU, Kansas State and Houston. The Dallas native is ranked as the 18th-best player in his class by ESPN.

Aaron Rowe, 2025

Father Tolton guard Aaron Rowe (0) drives between two Vashon Defenders during the 2022 Class 4 state Championship game at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield.

The top prospect out of Columbia will make his way down to Link Academy. The 6-foot point guard is sure to be one of the biggest prospects in the country.

Already holding offers from Kansas State, Saint Louis, Missouri State, George Mason and Pepperdine, Rowe led Father Tolton deep into the postseason last season during his freshman year.

ESPN has Rowe ranked as its 15th-best player in the 2025 class.

Elliot Cadeau, 2024

Bergen Catholic hosts Don Bosco in a boys basketball game in Oradell on Friday March 5, 2021. B #3 Elliot Cadeau with the ball.

Cadeau has emerged as the elite player on this roster by having a five-star rating and being ranked as the No. 7 players in the country. Plenty of attention is heading his way.

Cadeau holds offers from seemingly every school that can get on the phone with him. He holds offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Baylor, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Georgetown and many others.

