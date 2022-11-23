Lineup Picks And Top Waiver Wire Adds

Scott Engel is in his 11th season as the official Fantasy Football Writer and Analyst for Seahawks.com. He is an Inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. Scott is a four-time FSWA award winner and a 10-time nominee, including being a finalist for the 2020 FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he previously won. Scott was the No. 1 most accurate Fantasy football draft Ranker at tight end and No. 6 at running back on fantasypros.com in 2021. You can find more of his Fantasy football analysis at The Game Day including additional lineup and roster tips for Fantasy football Week 9.

Scott was the No. 2 overall Fantasy football accuracy Ranker for Week 9 on fantasypros.com.

The NFL Week 12 schedule eases up on lineup stress a bit, as there will be no teams on bye weeks. Navigating Week 11 without top Seahawks players was not easy, as many of them have been prime Contributors to Fantasy success in 2022. Through the first 10 weeks of the season, Tyler Lockett was a top 10 Fantasy wide receiver in PPR scoring, and DK Metcalf was in the top 15. Kenneth Walker III was Fantasy football RB6 from Weeks 4 through 10. We reveal where Geno Smith has placed so far this season among top QBs later in this article.

We also must highlight that Jason Myers was the No. 1 kicker in Fantasy football throughout the first 10 weeks of the season. Kickers can be very important Fantasy Contributors to help elevate your team to victories when skill position players sometimes don’t quite score as much as hoped. Jordyn Brooks was also the No. 2 linebacker in Individual Defensive Player Leagues and Tariq Woolen ranked as a top 15 defensive back. In those formats, instead of starting a team defense, players earn points in categories such as tackles, interceptions and passes defended.

We go around the league as always for your Week 12 recommended starters and free agent acquisitions. Analysis leans to PPR formats. Players are listed in preference order as starters or waiver pickups.

Running Backs

Start Miles Sanders: He has rushed for six TDs in 10 games, which already ties a previous career high. Sanders is a frequent drive finisher for the best offense in the NFC. This should also be a good yardage week for Sanders, as the Packers have allowed the most rushing yards to running backs among NFC teams.

Start Jeff Wilson: The former 49er has looked good with the Dolphins so far, as he has rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in his first two games with Miami while also adding a receiving TD. A Matchup against the Texans is usually a good reason to start a running back, as Houston has allowed the most Fantasy Points Per Game to running backs this season.

Start Antonio Gibson: In Week 11, Gibson had 103 yards from scrimmage. They can produce a similar stat line vs. Atlanta this week. The Falcons rank 26th in both rushing and receiving yards allowed to RBs.

Start Michael Carter: Look for the Jets to get back into the win column after a tough loss to New England. Establishing the running game will be an important goal. The Bears rank 28th in rushing yards allowed to RBs, and they have allowed 12 rushing scores to the position, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Add Latavius ​​Murray: Murray has rushed for TDs in three of his past four games and he is now the clear lead running back for the Broncos. He should be able to provide adequate Fantasy output when needed for usage due to injuries or bye weeks at RB.

Add Gus Edwards: The Baltimore RB is expected to make his return from a knee injury soon, and he rushed for two TDs in his last game played. Edwards will be the main goal-line runner for the Baltimore offense again when he is back in action, and you should expect him to operate effectively as part of a RB timeshare for the Ravens. Edwards will be a viable flex option for the important portion of the Fantasy schedule ahead.

Add Cam Akers: He may be available in some leagues, and Akers is coming off a respectable Week 10 performance, rushing for 61 yards on 14 carries. The Rams backfield situation must continue to be monitored, but Los Angeles totaled a season-high 148 rushing yards in Week 11.

Add Samaje Perine: Perine caught three TD passes in Week 10, and he might start for the Bengals in Week 11. The lead Cincinnati running backs have totaled eight TDs from scrimmage in the team’s last two games. The Titans have allowed the least amount of rushing yards to RBs among AFC teams, but Tennessee ranks 22nd in receiving yards allowed to the position.

Wide Receivers

Start Garrett Wilson: The rookie wideout is New York’s top playmaking threat, and he should display his better form against the Bears in Week 12. Chicago ranks 28th in receiving yardage allowed to WRs over the past four weeks.

Start Josh Palmer: In two of his past three games, Palmer has statistically identical eight-catch, 10-target, 106-yard outings. He also caught two TD passes in Week 11. Palmer should be in line for another productive week, as the Cardinals have allowed an NFL-high six TD receptions to WRs over the past four weeks.

Start Parris Campbell: Campbell has 12 receptions on 15 targets in his past two games. He also has long receptions of 30-plus yards in three of his past four games. The Steelers have allowed the most receiving yards to WRs among AFC teams. They have also allowed five TD passes to the position in the last four games and a league-high 14 overall.

Start Jakobi Meyers: New England’s top WR should be good for at least respectable Fantasy totals in Week 12. Minnesota Ranks 30th in receiving yards allowed to WRs and has allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position over the past four weeks. The Vikings also rank 30th in total receptions allowed to WRs, so Meyers should be able to notch five to seven receptions.

Add Treylon Burks: He should be a top priority add after breaking out for 111 yards on seven receptions in Week 11. Burks was the guy ticketed to take over as the No. 1 WR for the Titans when he was drafted in the first round this season, and he should continue to be targeted frequently by Ryan Tannehill.

Add Darius Slayton: Slayton and Daniel Jones are playing together in their fourth NFL season, and they have apparent familiarity and comfort with each other. Slayton has re-emerged as a top WR for the Giants and he has averaged 14.6 points over his past four games.

Add Skyy Moore: The rookie had his best game as a pro in Week 11, catching five passes for 63 yards. We often have to be patient with Rookies in Fantasy football, and there is a path to some upside for Moore now that he is showing signs of producing more.

Add Donovan Peoples-Jones: The Browns wideout has registered double figure Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he could have even more promise working with Deshaun Watson during the Fantasy playoff portion of the schedule.