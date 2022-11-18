Lineup Picks And More Trade Targets To Consider

Scott Engel is in his 11th season as the official Fantasy Football Writer and Analyst for Seahawks.com. He is an Inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. Scott is a four-time FSWA award winner and a 10-time nominee, including being a finalist for the 2020 FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he previously won. Scott was the No. 1 most accurate Fantasy football draft Ranker at tight end and No. 6 at running back on fantasypros.com in 2021. You can find more of his Fantasy football analysis at The Game Day including additional lineup and roster tips for Fantasy football Week 9.

The Seahawks are on a bye this week, presenting a big challenge for Fantasy players. Those who rely regularly on top Seahawks players such as Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Geno Smith will have to replace those regular starters in their lineups. The Dolphins, Buccaneers and Jaguars are also off this week, making the task of attempting to build an optimal lineup seemingly even more daunting. We are here to help you plug those lineup holes with some recommended Deeper plays, while also Positioning Fantasy teams for success in the weeks ahead. In addition to our Week 11 lineup recommendations, as the trade deadline is fast approaching in many leagues, we feature highlighted trade targets that can be true difference-makers in the weeks ahead.

Week 11 Fantasy Football Advice Guide

-Trade for Kenneth Walker III. As we have indicated in recent Editions of Seahawks Fantasy Insider, some Fantasy players are more willing to trade away a player on a bye week, especially if they have a losing record or are more focused on the current week while not thinking enough about the longer – term view. Walker had a career-high six receptions in Week 10, signaling that he could be even more of a dual threat fantasy performer going forward.

-Trade for Christian McCaffrey. Elijah Mitchell returned last week and carried the ball 18 times, raising concerns from those who roster McCaffrey that he may not dominate touches as he previously did with Carolina. Still, McCaffrey had 18 total touches and rushed for a TD in week 10. He will continue to be the 49ers’ main pass-catcher out of the backfield, and having him share some work with Mitchell could help keep him fresh and expose him less to potential injuries. McCaffrey can still be highly efficient even with Mitchell in the picture and he can maintain his status as a Fantasy RB1 with an adjusted workload. Now is a good time to see if you can acquire McCaffrey for a lower Fantasy trade price than in the past.

-Trade for D’Onta Foreman. If the person in your league who rosters Foreman is concerned that a QB change in Carolina will alter his output, see if you can acquire the Carolina RB. Not every trade you make has to focus on acquiring a top-tier guy like Walker. Landing a quality RB2/flex option can also bolster the outlook. Regardless of who plays QB for the Panthers, they may continue to lean heavily on the running game with Foreman likely leading the way. Trade offers for Foreman won’t require giving up a top guy of your own, and he is playing better than ever in recent weeks. He has three 100-yard games in his last four outings and four rushing TDs in his last three games.

-Start Cordarrelle Patterson. He should get into the end zone against the Bears, who have allowed an NFC-high 12 rushing TDs to running backs and seven in the last four weeks. If you have a close lineup call between Patterson and another RB, consider that he has rushed for five TDs in six games played so far this season.

-Start Brian Robinson. He carried 26 times in Washington’s win over Philadelphia on Monday night, and the rookie has firmly claimed his role as part of an effective timeshare. The Texans have allowed the most rushing yards and TDs (13) to running backs. Robinson and Antonio Gibson are both quality flex options or fill-ins for guys on a bye, such as Kenneth Walker III, in Week 11.

-Start David Montgomery. They may get a larger workload now that Khalil Herbert is out, and the Matchup is a good one for running backs. Atlanta Ranks 27th in Fantasy Points Per Game allowed to RBs and the Chicago offense is rolling, averaging 31 points per game over its last four. The Falcons defense will be heavily concerned with trying to contain Justin Fields, but Montgomery might get into the Offensive mix more this time because of the matchup. Also keep a watch on Rookie Trestan Ebner, who may operate in an increased role as a complementary RB to Montgomery.