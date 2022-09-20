Lineup for Luminaria outdoor arts festival announced

Tuesday morning, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival announced its lineup of more than 35 artists and artist groups for its 2022 edition, to take place Nov. 19 outdoors around the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and Travis Park.

The lineup includes Texas visual and performing artists, many of whom are Luminaria veterans, including Of the Serpent collective, Jesus Toro Martinez, Eddie Vega, and the Urban-15 performance troupe.

Other participating artists in various genres including dance, installation art, video, fashion, and film Hail from diverse locations including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Mexico.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button