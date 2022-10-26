Lineup Advice, Trade Targets And Roster Adds

Scott Engel is in his 11hseason as the official Fantasy Football Writer and Analyst for Seahawks.com. He is an Inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association’s Hall of Fame. Scott is a four-time FSWA award winner and a 10-time nominee, including being a finalist for the 2020 FSWA Fantasy Football Writer of the Year Award, which he previously won. Scott was the No. 1 most accurate Fantasy football draft Ranker at tight end and No. 6 at running back on fantasypros.com in 2021. You can find more of his Fantasy football analysis at The Game Day this season.

If you are relying on the Seahawks’ backfield to boost your team’s outlook, then the returns have been satisfying. Kenneth Walker III has been performing like a true Fantasy RB1 recently, as he is the third most productive Fantasy RB on NFL.com over the last two weeks. Geno Smith is QB7 overall on the season.

We should also recognize the recent performances of Ryan Neal in Individual Defender Leagues (IDP). In those formats, instead of starting team defenses, you draft, acquire and start defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. They accumulate Fantasy points for categories such as tackles, sacks, interceptions and fumble recoveries. According to fantasypros.com, Neal is the No. 1 DB in IDP Leagues over the past two weeks. He has averaged 21.3 points in Weeks 6 and 7, with 12 total tackles, a sack, an interception, and five passes defended. Neal is a prime waiver wire addition in IDP leagues.

No matter what format or league size you play in, we deliver in-depth lineup suggestions, nifty waiver adds and players to acquire in difference-making trades from around the NFL. Analysis leans to PPR formats and players are listed in order of preference among starting, waiver and trade possibilities.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Advice: Lineup And Roster Recommendations

Running Backs

–Start Raheem Mostert. He had 109 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD in Week 6, and Mostert should be locked into Week 7 Fantasy football lineups. The Lions have allowed the most rushing TDs to RBs in the NFL (10) and the third most Fantasy Points Per Game to the position. Mostert may reach the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time this season while also registering his second rushing TD of the year.

-Start Michael Carter, and he is a good trade target for those who are searching for a quality RB. The Patriots rank 25th in rushing defense, and Carter should play a significant role as a runner and receiver for the Jets this week. New acquisition James Robinson will eventually share much of the workload with Carter, but this should be a good week for Carter. Going forward, he will likely see enough touches to still operate as a versatile and very productive Fantasy football flex option.

-Start Gus Edwards, who should be a top free agent priority if your waivers have yet to run this week. Tampa Bay’s run defense is not as formidable as we thought it would be. The Buccaneers rank 20th in rushing yards allowed to RBs. Edwards will be a regular TD Threat for the Ravens as defenses will always have to account for both him and Lamar Jackson near the goal line and cannot focus mainly on Edwards in such situations.

-Add Khalil Herbert. David Montgomery runs hard and he will remain an important contributor in the Chicago offense. Herbert, though, is pushing for more playing time as a dual threat option for the Bears. He runs with authority and very good burst. Herbert totaled 87 yards from scrimmage with a TD reception in Week 7.

-Add James Cook. The Buffalo Rookie may start to see more playing time soon. We do have to exercise patience with some first-year players, and Cook looks like a potentially great fit as a receiving RB in a heavy pass-first offense. You can start Devin Singletary as a flex option this week, though, as the Packers have allowed the second-most rushing yards to RBs.

-Add D’Ernest Johnson. If the Browns do make any roster changes at RB in the near future, Johnson could become a notable contributor in the Cleveland backfield. In two starts in 2021. Johnson rushed for 245 yards and he also had a 123-yard outing in the final game of the season.

-Trade for Alvin Kamara. I have included him here because I am seeing Kamara’s name included in many Fantasy football trade offers in recent days. If he is offered to you in a fair deal, accept it. Some Fantasy players who currently roster Kamara are looking to unload him as they await his first TD of the season. But Kamara had 105 yards from scrimmage last week and rushed for 202 yards in his previous two games. He is looking healthy and sometimes explosive again, and this is a good time to acquire Kamara. You may be able to put together a package that includes a high-end WR2 and a RB3/4 type for Kamara and a WR3/4 as an example.