Linemen leading Lakewood Lancers football with Relentless effort

HEBRON — Two-way linemen Jacob Ellinger and Keegan Jacks were key to limiting Zanesville standout quarterback Drew Doyle in the second half of the Lakewood football team’s 35-7 loss at the hands of the Blue Devils last Friday, but the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story.

Trailing 14-0 at half, Lakewood Coach John Poulnott and his staff elected to switch to a four-man front rather than their base 3-4 defense in an attempt to contain the slippery quarterback. It worked as the Lakewood defense tackled Doyle behind the line of scrimmage six times with the senior Ellinger and junior Jacks leading the charge.

“(Doyle) was another mobile quarterback we faced,” Ellinger said. “At times, we did a really good job, and at others we let him get loose. We knew he would make some plays, but it was all about how we would respond as a defense to those plays.”

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ellinger had four tackles and two quarterback sacks. The 6-1, 285-pound Jacks led the Lancers with six tackles with one sack and two other stops for a loss.

“Our mentality changed in the second half,” Jacks said. “We started to look into each other’s eyes and became a family, and that’s when the puzzle pieces came together. Coach talks about having all 11 puzzle pieces coming together to make something good happen.”

While Zanesville eventually pulled away, the success in the second half was a step in the right direction for Lakewood (0-4), which had struggled after Halftime the first three weeks.

“The fact that they have those numbers on defense while not missing a down on offense speaks volumes of their effort,” Poulnott said. “They have put in the time during the offseason and have worked their tails off to get in shape. They are staying the course and making some big plays for us.”

Ellinger and Jacks take carrying the load as a badge of honor.

“It doesn’t matter if you are out there two minutes, 10 minutes or 12 minutes,” Ellinger said. “We have to play 100% the entire time. You are going to hit a wall at some point, but you have to respond to it and get better from it. It’s a challenge, but you have to keep grinding and working on every play.”

Jacks added, “I’m a wrestler, so I have that Wrestler mentality. It’s a mental thing, not really a physical thing. Your body could endure a lot of things; you just have to push past the breaking point.”

Costly turnovers by the Lancers led to scores for the Blue Devils, but Lakewood continued to play their hearts out and intends to do so for the rest of the season.

“We don’t quit, and we won’t quit,” Ellinger said. “The player across from us could be going to Alabama, and it won’t matter we will play for 48 minutes.”

Lakewood visits Licking Valley (2-2) on Friday for another Licking County League crossover game.

“We need to continue to create a strong brotherhood,” Jacks said. “We need to believe in each other more like we did in that second half. Just keep fighting. It starts at practice.”