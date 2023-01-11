Linebacker Raesjon Davis will return to USC for the 2023 season

USC linebacker Raesjon Davis will return to play for the Trojans in 2023, his father Rashad confirmed to SI All Trojans on Tuesday.

Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons at USC. This past year, Davis logged just 41 snaps on defense and in 2021 he played only 11.

