Linebacker Jestin Jacobs informs 247Sports that he’ll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal continues to take away from every team in the country, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Monday, Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs informed 247Sports that he’ll enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday. Jacobs was the starting LEO linebacker for the Hawkeyes this fall. In two games this year, Jacobs has six total tackles and one tackle for a loss with one pass deflection before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jacobs finished his redshirt sophomore season with 53 total tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections. He was expected to take a big jump this season prior to his injury. When the media got the chance to speak with Iowa linebackers Coach Seth Wallace, he expected Jacobs to return next season.

“Once we get this thing figured out we got to look at the future and what opportunities are there,” Wallace said. “I don’t want to speak for Jestin but I do expect him to stick around for another year and double down on his opportunity and help lead this team from a veteran standpoint. We’ll obviously have some fresh faces out there next year in the linebacker room. So I think there’s a positive outlook on it.”

With Jack Campbell and Seth Benson departing, Iowa’s linebacker room is going to look quite a bit different next season. Luckily, all three Iowa starting linebackers missed spring practice, so their backups got the chance to develop.

Regardless, the college football transfer Portal is expected to be as active as ever for the next six weeks. This is the first cycle with transfer Portal windows, which stretch from Dec. 5 to January 18 for the FBS with another period from April 15-30. No longer can players enter the Portal whenever they please, although there are always exceptions to the rules. Graduate transfers and players whose head coaches have left the program are not subject to these guidelines, which is why Athletes have already started entering the portal.

Schools are also no longer limited to signing just 25 initial counters per cycle. This means programs can aggressively rework their rosters to sign up to their 85-scholarship limit. Many across the country believe that this will lead to players being run off rosters. The NCAA also passed a rule that schools are required to keep transfer Athletes on Scholarship through the completion of their Eligibility clock or until they complete their undergraduate degree. This means there’s more risk than ever in taking an undergraduate transfer, because they’re stuck on the roster no matter what.

For more on the “mass chaos” involved with this year’s transfer Portal cycle, be sure to read this story from 247Sports, which includes comments from an Assistant in every FBS conference. The 247Sports team is also running an all-day Transfer Portal Palooza Show on YouTube, which can be found here.

