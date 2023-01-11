Linebacker enters transfer portal, Blue-White Game time announced and more

The Penn State roster continues to take shape with departures and returners in the aftermath of the 2022 season, which ended just over a week ago.

The latest move came Tuesday when reserve linebacker Cody Romano announced he was Entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Romano, a walk-on who completed his redshirt senior season, will be a Graduate transfer and have one year of Eligibility remaining.

Romano appeared in six games in 2022 and recorded one tackle. During the season, he was a three-time Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week and two-time Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am for my time at Penn State,” Romano wrote in a statement is social media. “I want to thank God and express my gratitude towards Coach Franklin and all the staff for the amazing 4 years that I spent as a part of this program. The relationships I have made in my time here will last forever and I am excited to see what the future holds for everyone of my brothers. I’d like to thank Coach Diaz for my growth as a linebacker and as a man. I cannot say Goodbye to this sport just yet and will be Entering the transfer Portal as a grad transfer with one year of Eligibility left.”

Romano arrived at Penn State in 2018 as a walk-on from Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy, where he was classmates with Odafe Oweh. He didn’t appear in any games in his first three seasons, although he was named Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week once during the 2020 season.

Romano made his collegiate debut in 2021 and appeared in three games. He was named Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week once and Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Week twice.

Penn State adds Analyst

Penn State lost one Analyst to an Offensive Coordinator position last month, but the Nittany Lions added another one this month, and it’s a familiar name. Calvin Lowry is listed in the staff directory as “Offensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator.” He also added a Penn State header and profile picture to his Twitter account.

Charlie Frye reportedly left Penn State to become Offensive Coordinator at Florida Atlantic after one season a few weeks ago, and he also held the “Offensive Analyst & Analytics Coordinator” title.

Lowry, 39, spent 2015-22 at Tulsa as wide receivers Coach and special teams coach, and he also added the co-passing game Coordinator title in 2021. He was previously an Assistant at Baylor from 2012-14. His coaching career began in the high school ranks at Austin (Texas) St. Andrew’s Episcopal in 2011.

Lowry starred at safety and was a four-year letterman at Penn State, and he earned All-Big Ten first-team honors in 2005 after he recorded 79 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four interceptions. He intercepted nine passes in his career.

Lowry was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2006, and he appeared in 43 games for the Titans and Denver Broncos in three NFL seasons. He had 93 tackles, 14 pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his career.

Penn State has nine coaches listed with the “analyst” title in the staff director.

Blue-White Game time announced

Penn State continues to announce more details for the spring’s marquee events. Penn State announced Tuesday that the Blue-White Game will kick off at 2 pm on Saturday, April 15 at Beaver Stadium. The date was previously announced, but the time is new.

Penn State finishes top 10 in Coaches Poll

We dedicated some space to where Penn State finished in the final Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll earlier Tuesday, but it’s also worth mentioning where the Nittany Lions finished in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Like in the AP Top 25, Penn State finished No. 7 in the Coaches Poll after beginning the season unranked.

