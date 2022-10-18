Lindy’s Ranks Miami basketball No. 13 in 2022-23 preseason rankings

Although Miami narrowly missed out on being ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, there are many who believe the Hurricanes are in store for a successful season.

Lindy’s Sports pegged Miami No. 13 in its 2022-23 preseason rankings.

“These are new days and perhaps this is a new power, or at least a team riding the NIL wave for a bit before it crashes,” the publication wrote in its annual season preview magazine. “Whatever the case, if (Nijel) Pack can stroke, (Isaiah) Wong is the nation’s best player casual fans have never heard of and this team might have a chance at repeating last year’s Elite Eight.”

Miami is coming off its first ever Elite Eight appearance falling to eventual Champion Kansas and finishing with a 26-11 record. Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes will be replacing three starters to play with Wong and Jordan Millerbut two key transfers in Pack and Norchad Omier should help fill the void. Wooga Poplar, Bensley Joseph and Anthony Walker also return.

“Miami has made a habit out of building good cores without the kind of depth that can withstand injury problems, but last season showed what the Canes can be when healthy,” Jeff Greer wrote. “This group has more depth than past seasons, and while size up front might lead to some challenges against bigger lineups, the Talent is very much there for another strong campaign. Pack and Wong make for one of the league’s most lethal scoring backcourts, and Miller and Omier together make for a long, intriguing front line. If the key reserves from previous seasons keep developing, Miami has every reason to believe it can find more success.”

Lindy’s Predicted Miami would finish fourth in the ACC behind North Carolina, Duke and Virginia and one spot ahead of Florida State.

“There’s all the potential in the world to build on a surprising Elite Eight run,” the publication posted.

Wong ranked No. 41 on the Lindy’s Top 150 players in the country and was on the preseason All-ACC First Team. Pack was No. 121 and on the Third Team.

Miami just missed out on being included in the preseason AP Top 25 poll as their 66 votes ranked 28th. Miami was looking to be ranked in the preseason poll for the first time since 2018. Miami has only been included three times since the preseason poll’s Inception in 1961.

The ACC will Release its Predicted order of finish and preseason Accolades on Wednesday.

Miami’s season opener is Nov. 7 against Lafayette after an exhibition game on Oct. 30.

Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected] and on Twitter @InsideTheU.