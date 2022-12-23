Lindsey Behonick named head coach for OSU volleyball

Oregon State has hired University of Pittsburgh Assistant Lindsey Behonick as head volleyball coach.

The move was announced Friday morning by OSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes.

Behonick has been a member of the staff at Pittsburgh for the past 10 seasons and helped lead the Panthers to a program-record seven consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Pittsburgh reached the Final Four in both 2021 and 2022 and ended this season ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll for the second straight year.

“I would like to thank Scott Barnes, Jacque Bruns and the search committee for this opportunity. I knew from the moment I started the interview process that this is the perfect place for my family and me,” Behonick said in a news release. “I would also like to thank Dan Fisher for his mentorship over the past 12 years together. He has created a space for his assistants to grow into being head coaches and I’m ready to bring a Championship culture to Oregon State volleyball.”

Former Oregon State Coach Mark Barnard stepped down from that position at the end of the regular season. He joined the program in 2005 and had served as head coach since 2016.

In Behonick’s 10 seasons at Pittsburgh, the Panthers compiled a 258-62 mark, capturing four ACC Championships over that span, including 2022. Over the past five seasons, Pittsburgh won 140 matches, the most in the Nation over that span.

“Lindsey comes to Oregon State with a proven record of high-level competitive success,” Barnes said in the release. “Her support for the student-athletes she’s worked with both on the court and in the classroom was everything we were looking for when we started our search. We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey and her family to Corvallis. This is a great fit and we cannot wait for her to get started.”

Fisher, the head coach at Pittsburgh, congratulated Behonick and Oregon State on the hire.

“Lindsey has a high level of knowledge of volleyball and is ready to lead. She is respected in the volleyball community, is a good teacher of the game and has been waiting for the right job. She’ll be a wonderful addition for Beaver Nation but will be dearly missed at Pitt,” Fisher said in the release.

Behonick becomes the 12th head coach in the 46-year history of Oregon State volleyball.

Before making the move to Pitt in 2013, Behonick returned to her alma mater for two seasons, Guiding Concordia University Irvine to a combined 75-2 record over two seasons, including a 38-0 campaign that culminated in the 2012 NAIA national title.

Behonick was a three-time all-conference and two-time NAIA all-America honoree middle blocker at Concordia University from 2004-08. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business sports management in 2008, before earning her Master’s degree in coaching and Athletic administration from Concordia in 2014.

A native of Dana Point, California, Behonick (formerly Campbell) returns to the West Coast with her husband, Michael, and their two sons Miles and Aiden.

Upon making his announcement, Barnes said Behonick’s appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.