Lindsay’s Locks for Week Twelve of College Football

Travis Dye suffered a season-ending injury in the first half of USC’s game against Colorado, and that sets the tone for our Saturday. Will Levis and Kentucky got upset by Vandy, TCU completely shut down Bijan Robinson, and we went 0-5 for the first time in the history of this column.

Not letting that get us down, though. Right back after it.

Week Eleven’s Picks

Pick #1: Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins OVER 115.5 Rushing Yards

Ole Miss head Coach Lane Kiffin, who is reportedly mulling an extension to stay at Ole Miss, is going to exorcise some of the demons lingering from last week’s loss to Alabama. Expect Judkins to get the ball early and often as Kiffin establishes the ground game and looks to take the pressure off of QB Jaxson Dart.

Pick #2: Arkansas RB “Rocket” Sanders OVER 97.5 Rushing Yards

Expect Arkansas to run it right back at Ole Miss. Neither defense is great, especially against the run, and having a number under 100 is surprising, frankly. Don’t overthink this.

Pick #3: Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards

Hyatt’s averaged 145.6 receiving yards per game in his last five, and South Carolina’s not going to provide much resistance as you’d think.

Pick #4: Florida QB Anthony Richardson OVER 2.5 Combined Touchdowns

Yes Vanderbilt beat Kentucky last week, but that doesn’t suddenly mean they’re a good team. They’re 130th (out of 131 FBS teams) in Rush defense, allowing over 293.5 YPG. Richardson’s going to get his on the ground and any scores through the air count towards our magic number of three.

Pick #5: Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell OVER 300.5 Passing Yards

Purdue is 18th in the country in passing, with over 290 yards per game. O’Connell’s coming off three straight games with 320+ yards (Wisconsin, Nebraska, Marquette) and Northwestern’s not that much better. They’ll be throwing early and often.

Pick #6: Utah QB Cameron Rising OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Yes, a 6th pick! Oregon’s defense is 77th in scoring (and 127th in passing yards), while Utah’s 12th in the country at 39.3 yards per game. Even if Bo Nix doesn’t play, expect this one to be higher scoring as two Turbocharged offenses meet in Eugene. Now that a CFP berth is off the table, how does Oregon handle the most physical team they’ve faced since Georgia in Week One?

Odds options:

Flex Play: 6 of 6 correct = 25x, 5 correct = 2x, 4 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here are Purdue not needing to air it out to beat Northwestern and one of the Ole Miss / Arky teams not getting going on offense, but there’s a good chance this racks up some green. Feel good about the slate.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

