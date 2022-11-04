Lindsay’s Locks for Week Ten of College Football

SO CLOSE to being Green Goblins last week, folks. Bo Nix’s 295.5 combined yards? SMASHED it with 471 versus Cal. Florida State QB Jordan Travis’ combined 275.5 versus Georgia Tech? CRUSHED it with 389. But Tennessee got us, this time holding Kentucky QB Will Levis to SEVEN pass completions in their Destruction of Kentucky and we only went 4 for 5.

This season, Auburn Daily has partnered with Prize Picks to bring some fun and variety to the Picks for the 2022 season. Prize Picks is a free app that allows you to choose any 2,3,4 or 5 players from ANY sport in your wagers, predict their over or under for the next game, and win big prizes if they do well! They have flex options, where you can still get paid for winning only 3 of 5 or 2 of 3, and you can have multiple sports in the same parley! Best of all, use promo code AUBURN to receive double on your first deposit, up to $100! That’s promo code AUBURN for double your first deposit.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button