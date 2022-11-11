Lindsay’s Locks for Week Eleven of College Football

LOL Remember this?

Screenshot 2022-11-11 at 11.44.51 AM

That’s exactly what happened. Nix finished with only 290.5 combined passing and rushing yards because he CAUGHT A TOUCHDOWN.

(Prize Picks sorta fixed that this week, all combined QB lines now include receiving touchdowns, but receiving yardage does not count towards combined lines)

Couple that with TreVeyon Henderson not playing due to injury and Travis Dye coming 1 yard short (not joking here) and we had our first losing week in a while. Time to get back on the wagon and stay in the green.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button