Lindsay Leads Men’s Golf at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

CHOUDRANT, La. – University of Houston redshirt freshman Reuben Lindsay fired his second straight sub-par round to open his Collegiate career with a 1-under 71 on Monday in the Second Round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate.

Competing on the 7,105-yard, par-72 course at Squire Creek Country Club, Lindsay overcame a tough start which saw him battle through three bogeys on his first nine.

Fortunately, the Ayr, Scotland, native quickly rebounded with a bogey-free second nine with birdies on No. 1 and No. 3 to tie for eighth at 5-under 139 with Zach Kingsland (SMU), Luke Haskew (LSU), Lake Juban (Louisiana Tech), David Harrison (UTSA), and Hugo Thyr (South Alabama).

As a team, Houston posted a total of 292 and slipped into a tie for sixth with North Texas at 568.

Southern Miss recorded the low round of the day at 276 and moved into the lead at 554 to stand four strokes ahead of LSU. Middle Tennessee rose to third at 561 with ULM (563) and host Louisiana Tech (564) rounding out the Top-Five. UTSA (569), Troy (571) and South Alabama (573) completed the Top 10.

Senior Austyn Reily was tied for 19th at 3-under 141, while senior Marcus Wochner was tied for 27th at 2-under 142. Sophomore Wolfgang Glawe was tied for 68th at 146, while senior Braxton Watkins was tied for 79th at 148.

Playing as an individual, junior Santiago De La Fuente was tied for 19th at 141.

Southern Miss’ Thongpipat Rattanayanon and Missouri State’s Max Kreikmeier held the Second-Round lead at 135. LSU’s Garrett Barer stood in third at 136, while Middle Tennessee’s Kevin Jegers checked in fourth at 137.

For Tuesday’s Final Round, the Cougars will compete in groups with student-athletes from UTSA, North Texas and Louisiana Tech.

Watkins will start the day for the Cougars at 8:50 am, off No. 1 with Glawe (9 am), Wochner (9:10 am), Reily 9:20 am) and Lindsay (9:30 am) following. De La Fuente begins his Final Round at 9:10 am, off No. 10.

Following the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate, the Cougars continue their fall slate when they tee off at the Trinity Forest Invitational on Oct. 2-4 at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

From there, the team closes out its fall schedule when it competes at The Williams Cup on Oct. 23-25 ​​at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, NC

