Lindsay Jones kept Barnstable girls’ volleyball confident as the Red Hawks held off Franklin in thrilling five-set Division 1 quarterfinal win

Jones took over with seven kills in the deciding set, sending No. 5 Barnstable to the Division 1 girls’ volleyball semifinals with a thrilling 25-20, 11-25, 25-8, 17-25, 15-10 win over host Franklin.

“I was just making sure no one was doubting ourselves,” Jones said. “We knew that we were going to win.”

As Barnstable senior middle hitter Lindsay Jones and her Red Hawk teammates entered the defining moment of the fifth set Saturday afternoon against fourth-seeded Franklin, she spread one clear message to the team.

“It was like looking into a mirror,” Barnstable head Coach Tom Turco said. “It got down to ‘do your job’ time and everyone did their job. That’s what we were echoing at the beginning of that fifth set.”

The two teams traded points early in the fifth set. But from a 7-7 deadlock, Barnstable took over with a 6-0 run. With Jones (22 kills) leading the way through the middle, the Red Hawks closed out the match, fending off a Panther comeback bid.

“From [Lindsay], I saw clear vision and desire,” Turco said. “She knew that they were giving up that tip and that short roll shot. . . Both my hitters said, ‘They have the tip open, what do you want us to do?’ I said, ‘Go to Lindsay.’ “

Barnstable took the first set with six kills from junior outside hitter Molly Fredo, but the Panthers responded in the second. They opened with a 6-0 run, and thanks to six kills from junior Captain Taylor LaCerda (13 total kills), the Panthers closed the second set on a 13-3 run.

Franklin’s Grace Lacerda (left) and Barnstable’s Charlotte Sullivan reach out to tap a ball over the net during a Division 1 quarterfinal showdown. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There was an instant response from the Red Hawks, who stormed out to an 18-4 lead thanks to a 14-2 run keyed by sophomore outside hitter Alyssa McDowell’s six kills. Barnstable closed out the 25-8 set win, the largest margin of the day.

“We were pretty upset that they took the second set as dominantly as they did,” Jones said. “So going into the next set we pretty much said, ‘This game is ours,’ and we wanted it.”

The two teams traded points in the fourth to get to 19-17 before the Panthers exploded for a big 6-0 run to seal it. With freshman outside hitter Makayla Kuykendall (13 kills, 2 aces) dominating at the service line, the Panthers battled to keep their season alive.

But Jones proved too much for the Panthers to handle in the fifth, sending Barnstable through to the semifinals. Junior setter Sadie Wellbeloved finished with 40 assists for the Red Hawks, and junior libero Logan Hurwitz added 17 digs and three aces.

“Your success is determined by how well you pass the ball,” Turco said. “I thought Logan came up with some huge digs that completely changed the momentum.”

The Red Hawks will face top-seeded Newton North (22-1) with a trip to the state final on the line. With the game at a neutral site (date/time TBA), the raucous Barnstable fan section that made the trip to Franklin has at least one more road trip to prepare for.

“Last year was tough with the limited amount of people,” Jones said. “We were like, ‘We’re going to bring our people [to Franklin] and pretty much make it our home.’ “