Linden NJ High School football wins days after player’s death

LINDEN – It was a beautiful first autumn Saturday, just perfect for a football game. Blue sky, not too hot, not too cold – perfect.

Then you noticed the American flag at half-staff next to the field house and a makeshift memorial a couple first Downs away from the entrance against a fence.

Roses, candles, pictures of a smiling teenager, balloons dangling in the wind, one carrying the words “We miss you.” A blue No. 16 stood at the base, Embedded in the grass. Passersby paused to quietly take it in, lowering their heads.

Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday night following an apparent head injury that he sustained in a game Sept. 9. He wore No. 16 and was 16 years old.

A moment of silence is held at Linden High School's Sept. 24 football game against Perth Amboy, just days after Linden player Xavier McClain, 16, died after suffering an apparent head injury in a game on Sept. 9.

How could something like that happen?

“There’s just no words,” Linden head Coach Al Chiola said following his team’s 13-0 win over Perth Amboy. “There’s no words to say to the team, to anybody. There’s no words. I don’t have any words. I come home, I see my children, I hug them a little longer. I hug these guys a little longer. I hug our coaches longer.

