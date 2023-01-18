Lincolnton promotes Jaden Angle to head football Coach

— Lincolnton High School is promoting defensive coordinator Jaden Angle to its head football coach position. Angle was confirmed by the Lincoln County School Board on Tuesday night. A Graduate of Lincolnton, Angle joined the staff as an Assistant in 2017.

Angle received a BSBA in Organizational Management from UNC-Charlotte. He teaches business and marketing classes at the school and also serves as a DECA and FCA advisor.

David Byrd, Lincolnton’s previous head coach, stepped down in December. Lincolnton went 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference in 2022. The Wolves defeated Randleman in overtime in the first round of the NC High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs. In the second round, Lincolnton fell to Monroe 55-7. Lincolnton hasn’t finished with a winning record since the 2016 season when the Wolves went 13-2 overall under Ledford Gibson.

Lincolnton is in the top 10 in all-time wins in North Carolina. The Wolves have made it to five 2A state championships and won two of them. Lincolnton won the 1993 2A state championship 41-20 over Cummings. In 2007, Lincolnton doubled-up South Columbus 28-14 to win the 2A title.