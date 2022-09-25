Lincoln’s Wilderness Ridge to host Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying event

Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln is host for a first-stage Qualifying tournament for next year’s Korn Ferry Tour starting Tuesday.

Locals in the four-day event include ex-Husker Michael Colgate, ex-Hawkeye Alex Schaake of Omaha, ex-Bluejay Nate Vontz of Lincoln and four-time PGA Championship Qualifier Alex Beach, a 2012 Graduate of UNL’s Professional Golf Management program.

Already qualified for the second stage is ex-Hawkeye Carson Schaake of Omaha. The older brother of Alex tied for 11th in a first-stage tourney in Arizona.

Women’s Mid-Amateur: Former Nebraska Women’s state Champion Kayla Barnes of Bellevue leads the second Nebraska Women’s Mid-Amateur at Fremont Golf Club by a stroke over Defending Champion Carrie Bostar of Lincoln Entering Sunday’s final round.

Barnes shot 76 on Saturday. Bostar had a 77. Also in the Championship flight are Deana Morehouse of Papillion (80), Jen Teusink of Omaha (82), Lindsay Eggers of Omaha (85) and Nancy Pflug of Omaha (87).

Creighton women: The Bluejays won their first large-field tournament since 1999 when they captured Weber State’s Kelsey Chugg Invitational in Eden, Utah, by five strokes. Katherine Lemke, a sophomore who won twice last season, tied for second and Mia Gaboriau tied for eighth for her second top-10 finish in a row.

The win was Creighton’s third tournament title in the last four seasons.

UNO women: The Mavericks were third at Weber State. Freshman Emily Karmazin from Elkhorn North made five birdies in a final round of 1-under 71 to finish fourth. Her 222 total is tied for third on the team’s all-time chart. Macarena Garcia, another freshman, tied the program record of 68 in the third round.

USGA events: Nebraska match-play Champion John Spellerberg of Bennington was on the wrong side of a 17-for-12 playoff at the US Mid-Amateur. He was in a group that was tied at 3-over at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. Andy Sajevic of Omaha was two strokes away from the playoff. Jack Minnick and David Easley of Lincoln also missed the cut for match play.

At the US Senior Amateur, first-time Qualifier Michael Peterson of Lincoln missed the cut for match play by six strokes.

Nebraska Open: Brothers Harry and Charlie Hillier from New Zealand finished 1-2 at the 31st Nebraska Open.

Harry Hillier, who played at Kansas, birdied the 13th and 16th holes to break a tie at 13 under with his brother to finish 54 holes at Elks Country Club in Columbus at 15 under. Harry Hillier shot 63 in the final round, Charlie 62.

Millard West and NU Graduate Brady Schnell, from Gilbert, Arizona, tied for ninth. Carson Schaake of Omaha tied for 14th.

State women: Shelly Liddick of Bellevue won the Nebraska senior Women’s Championship for the third consecutive year. Her final-round 71 at Beatrice Country Club widened her one-stroke lead after 36 holes to a final margin of 11 over Nancy Pflug of Omaha and Julie Hall of Norfolk.