Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center to host ‘Jazz In The Box’ | News, Sports, Jobs

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center will host a night of Pittsburgh Jazz legends, icons, and history – “Jazz In The Box: Pittsburgh Jazz Legacy” – Jan. 27 at 7 pm Hosted in the intimate atmosphere of the BlackBox Theater, “Pittsburgh Jazz Legacy” will feature a multimedia presentation by musical group MCG Jazz.

The MCG Jazz “Pittsburgh Jazz Legacy” The band features some of Pittsburgh’s finest jazz musicians and educators, including 5-time Grammy Award winner Marty Ashby, in a salute to Pittsburgh’s rich jazz tradition. With Insightful narration and projections featuring the collections of photographer Teenie Harris, this one-night only program spotlights world-renowned musicians, Composers and arrangers from the Pittsburgh region who have changed the face of jazz.

Selections included “Take the A Train” by Billy Strayhorn, “Sugar” by Stanley Turrentine, a Medley of Henry Mancini tunes, “My Latin Brother” by George Benson, “Misty” by Erroll Garner and other pieces written or made famous by Ray Brown, Ahmad Jamal, Art Blakey, Mary Lou Williams and more.

Seating is available for $20 and $25. For tickets, visit lincolnparkarts.org or call 724-576-4644.