Lincoln Park Art Night To Feature Free Trolley Rides Between 6 Neighborhood Art Galleries

LINCOLN PARK — Six art galleries and museums in Lincoln Park are staying open late Thursday for the first Lincoln Park Art Night.

Free trolley rides will be available 5:30-8:30 pm for visitors to travel between the galleries, many of which have new shows they’ll display for free.

“This is our first attempt to create a gallery walk for Lincoln Park, but because we’re so much more spread out, we’ve got trolleys,” said Barbara Guttmann, director of operations for the Old Town Triangle Association.

Participating galleries:

“Lincoln Park and Old Town have such a long history in the arts, from the many arts festivals to being the Bohemian center of the city for a while,” Guttmann said. “And still so many Residents are artists, working artists and arts lovers.”

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Josh Moulton poses with a painting he made of Manny’s Deli at his fine art gallery, 2218 N. Clark St., in Lincoln Park on Oct. 13, 2022.

Artists and curators will be available at each stop to talk about their shows and answer any questions, Guttmann said.

At Josh Moulton Fine Art Gallery, artist Josh Moulton will be on hand to share his artwork and creative process and take orders or commissions, he said.

“This is a really exciting opportunity,” Moulton said. “I’ve been here 11 years now, and a lot of times people will come in and say they had no idea I was here, which kills me. This is a helpful way to raise awareness for our spaces.”

Moulton’s gallery will feature original paintings of Chicago, including some of popular restaurants and bars that the artist creates from photographs he takes, he said.

“This is where I produce everything, too, so people will be able to see my drawing board and pieces in progress,” Moulton said. “People can make a whole night out of it, taking the trolley to different galleries and maybe also stopping at a local bar or restaurant.”

Guttmann said the event was organized to raise awareness of the neighborhood’s vibrant arts scene.

“We’re known for theater in Lincoln Park, but we’ve not promoted how much we have of the visual art, so this is our chance to start getting people to recognize that there’s more than one place they can go to,” Guttmann said.

