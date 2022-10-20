Lincoln Lutheran volleyball having a season for the ages

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team is riding a high from an undefeated regular season.

“Our girls love each other on and off the court, and I really do think that’s what pulls our team through in adversity,” head Coach Sue Ziegler said.

The reigning C-1 state Champions are led by a strong group of seniors, including Captains Abby Wachal and Jordan Ernstmeyer.

And Ziegler has spent more than two decades with the team, being named national Coach of the year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2021.

On Tuesday night, the Warriors were looking to stay perfect in their final regular-season games against Beatrice and Norris in the Beatrice Triangular.

After defeating Beatrice the Warriors Armored themselves for a match against Norris.

“We always pick words for the game, and this one was ‘comeback’ because we really hadn’t competed against them very well the last couple of years,” Ziegler said.

The Warriors were forced to make a comeback to win set one in extras, 28-26, after being down by as many as seven.

In set two, Lutheran dropped a set for just the fifth time all season.

Despite the setback, the Warriors came out strong and dominated set three to win the game and keep their season perfect at 34-0.

“Once we got that lead in the third set, it felt more comfortable for the girls because they’ve been there more often than when they’re down and need to come back,” Ziegler said. “Against a team like that, you really need to stay up and stay focused.”

The Warriors are undefeated in the regular season for the first time under Ziegler.

When asked how it felt, she was at a loss for words.

“I’ve never felt it before, but it feels pretty amazing for sure,” she said.

Now the team turns its focus to Class C districts, which start on Monday.

The Warriors aim to win back-to-back state titles in November.

But beyond the success, what sets the Warriors apart is their heart and support of each other.

“Our team bonding, because that’s what makes us unique, is our overall team culture and atmosphere,” Ziegler said.