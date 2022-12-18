Lincoln Kienholz National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star quarterback Lincoln Kieholz during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile.

Lincoln Kienholz

School: TF Riggs (South Dakota).

Position: Quarterback.

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.

247Sports rating: Five-star prospect rated the No. 14 quarterback, the No. 1 player in South Dakota and the No. 205 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Other offers: Arkansas State, Colorado State, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Pittsburgh, South Dakota State, Washington, Washington State and Wisconsin.

What’s his deal?

Once again, Ohio State found itself looking for a quarterback late in the cycle and once again, there was a late-blooming prospect waiting for them to grab him. Six months ago, Kienholz committed to Washington as a kid ranked in the 800s. Then he had a breakout senior season just as the Buckeyes’ quarterback commit Brock Glenn was in the process of flipping to Florida State. They offered at the beginning of the month, and within a week, Kienholz was a Buckeye while also being viewed as a borderline top 200 recruit.

How he fits into Ohio State’s plans

The message to any quarterback who comes to Columbus is about developing in arguably the most talented room in the country. Even if you don’t become the starter later down the line, come learn from the best along your journey. That same message applies to Kienholz.

Projections for 2023

Kienholz isn’t expected to get on campus until the summer, as he won’t enroll early as most quarterbacks do. That makes things interesting, depending on how the upcoming quarterback battle plays out. The plan is for him to be QB3 with a workload that looks similar to what Devin Brown got this past year, playing 15 snaps and two games, none of which resulted in a pass attempt.

Any deviation from that plan could mean that Ohio State’s second-string quarterback is a true freshman who’s only been on campus for three months.

