Lincoln East, Southwest to meet in Championship match after winning semifinals

Lincoln East volleyball Coach Nicole Johnson remembers playing for the Heartland Athletic Conference Championships as a Spartan from 2005-08.

Her players know how much it would mean to Johnson to do it again as a coach. And now, the Spartans have that opportunity.

Class A No. 3 East defeated No. 6 Lincoln Pius X 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12 in Norfolk to advance to Thursday’s final against Lincoln Southwest.

“It’s been a really long time since East High has been able to compete at a high level and I think it is a testament to the girls,” Johnson said. “It’s a huge testament to the hard work they put in the offseason and the second (the) preseason started, they have been hungry to make some history this year.”

East jumped to a 10-5 lead in the fifth set, but Pius X rattled off three straight points to make it 10-8. But the Spartans got the job done.

“I think it’s really good for us to have this high-stress moment against a really good team going into districts,” Johnson said. “I mean, we have only played in two five-set matches and the other was against (Lincoln) Southwest and we came up short. So it was nice to finish one off.”

Brynne Topolski and Megan Waters combined for 40 kills, including nine in the fifth set for East.

“They handled the pressure really well,” Johnson said. “We are really working to continue to mix up our shots so their defense was always on the move. And I think that got us a lot of kills throughout the game.”

Lincoln Southwest 3, Fremont 0: The No. 1 Silver Hawks made quick work of the Tigers 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 in the first semifinal.

Like Southwest has for most of the season, the Offensive production was spread out. Alexa Gobel and Emerson Lionsberger each had 13 kills and Malayah Long was on point setting again.

“We talked about as we move into the postseason, we want to make sure that we are a Threat from not just the outside, but we use our middles and our right sides,” Coach Jessica Baker said. “We have talked about from day one, we have a balanced team and just making sure we keep everyone engaged and involved.”

An 11-1 run in the first set set the tone for the rest of the match. The long trip up to Norfolk gave them time to come together as a team to do that.

“We knew we had that long bus trip, but we weren’t going to let that get to us,” Baker said. “I think our girls did a good job of starting strong. … I thought overall we kept our composure throughout the whole match.”

It’s a chance to go back-to-back for Southwest Thursday. They won the 2021 title, ironically enough, at Lincoln East. Baker said they will be up for it in the third match between the Spartans and the Silver Hawks.

“A win is a win, and we are in the postseason,” Baker said. “That’s what you want to do. You want to do; you want to keep winning. So, we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

The HAC Championship is set for 6:30 pm in Norfolk.