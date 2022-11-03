Lincoln East drops first-round match to Papillion-La Vista

It was a historic season for No. 4 Lincoln East — a 24-11 record and their first state tournament appearance since 2008.

But Wednesday did not provide the same fairytale chapter that most of this fall has been for the Spartans.

Well. 6 Papillion-La Vista defeated East 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.

“We gave it all our all and we came up short,” head Coach Nicole Johnson said. “I think a lot of that, or at least a little bit, stemmed from inexperience. It’s our first time here, Papio was her last year. And I thought given our first time here, I thought we played pretty well.”

The one thing that plagued East all night was their inability to stop runs.

Papio pulled away in the second on a 7-1 spurt. They jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the third set that East came back from before inevitably falling. And after the Spartans took an 11-9 lead in the third, Papio went on a 9-2 run to put the match away.

“We struggled to recover,” Johnson said. “If you are going to give up five points, be ready to take six back. And we just didn’t. I don’t think it was a lack of effort. I don’t think it was a lack of grit. Our execution just wasn’t there in the grand scheme of things.”

Even for Johnson, this season was beyond her own expectations. They jumped from a team that finished 18-18 last year, to a state qualifier for the first time since she was a player 14 years ago.

“Nobody saw us coming,” she said. “Right at the beginning, to take Bellevue West (Invite), who would have thought that would happen? The fact that we took one of Southwest’s three losses and we beat other teams that went to state. I don’t think anyone would have guessed that except for us. But that’s because no one knew what we were capable of.”

East loses three seniors, including both of their middles, one being Brooklyn Fuchs who was one of the best players in Class A. But otherwise, a majority of their roster returns, headlined by their top three hitters and their setter.

Johnson has aspirations of this year being just the foundation for future success.

“I hope it’s the beginning,” she said. “We are going to make sure we thank our Seniors because they were a big piece in the success and getting the culture to where it is and getting us (to state). And next year, we are going to make them proud. I hope the girls that are coming back stay hungry and know that we got a taste, and they want more.”

Papillion-La Vista Advances to play Papillion-La Vista South on Friday at 5 pm