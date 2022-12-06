Lincoln boys basketball improves to 5-0 under Andy Colville

It had been almost two years since Andy Colville had been at the helm of a Big Bend basketball program.

The longtime Godby head Coach amounted to a record of 472-158 during his 13 seasons on Tharpe Street, including a 33-0 season and a state Championship in 2015. Following the passing of his mother in 2020, Colville stepped away from the game to spend time with his family and take time to mourn the loss.

“I’m old, I’m tired and I’m blessed to be back,” Colville said. “I stopped coaching because of my mom, but I know in my heart my biggest fan wanted me back.”

In early June, Colville announced his return to the Big Bend basketball scene, this time with Lincoln. Decked out in a green sweatsuit, capped off with green and black Nike’s picked out by his daughters, Colville’s passion and intensity were felt up and down Trojan Trail Monday night as Lincoln Hosted Rickards.

