Lincoln at Seton Hall: College basketball live stream, TV, time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

With conference play just a few games away, Lincoln University and Seton Hall will square off Wednesday night in a non-conference game to prepare for the most important part of their season. The Lions have not had a terrible start to the season and are sitting just above .500 with a 5-4 record. The team’s most recent game resulted in a 70-56 loss to Jefferson. Erik Timko led the Lions in scoring in the defeat with 33 points on the day. Darius Kinnel and Bismark Nsiah each added 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap resulting in the loss.

Game Date: December 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Pirates come into Wednesday night’s game with a 4-4 record and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

The team’s most recent loss came against No. 9 Kansas in a 91-65 defeat. Junior Kadary Richmond tied for the game-high with a season-best 17 points and senior Tyrese Samuel added 16 points, but the combined 33 points from those two weren’t enough to overcome the strength of the Jayhawks.

This will be the first meeting between these two schools.

