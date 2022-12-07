Limited TCU basketball Squad takes care of Jackson State

Without Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles or forward Emanuel Miller, No. 24 TCU basketball had no issue taking care of Jackson State at home on Tuesday night, winning 78-51 to win their fifth-straight game.

The Frogs were Sporting a new set of gray alternate uniforms with red stripes down the side.

Forward JaKobe Coles had the game of his life in the win, scoring a career-high 21 points on 7-11 shooting (3-5 from three), grabbing 7 rebounds, and blocking 3 shots. It was the Butler transfer’s second game of the season in double digits, already matching his total from all of last season.

“I think it’s a confidence thing,” Coles said. “I had a lot of confidence going into the summer with all the work I put in.”

Led by the three blocks from Coles, TCU was dominant on the defensive end, holding Jackson State to just 29.8 percent shooting from the field (26.1 percent from three) and forcing 29 turnovers. Six different Tiger players finished with three or more turnovers.

“Certainly, I was excited about the defense. We got our goal, big number,” head Coach Jamie Dixon said. “[They’re] certainly a team that can score the basketball. We really emphasized the defense going in.”

Miles missed the game with the flu, and guard Rondel Walker was limited to just four minutes of play for the same reason. Miller continues to deal with a back injury, and back spasms he has faced this week kept him from being active in the game.

After falling out of the AP Top 25 following a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14, the Frogs have now won five in a row, and they re-entered the top 25 at No. 24 is Monday.

Right away against Jackson State, Coles got hot and helped TCU jump to a comfortable lead from the get-go. They scored eight-straight points for the Frogs over a nearly two-minute span, giving TCU a 19-7 lead eight minutes into the game. The sophomore would go on to score 15 points in the first half alone, scoring at a level he had not shown in his entire college career to that point.

As time wound down before halftime, the Tigers hit back-to-back Threes to pull within six with 2:50 left in the half, but the Frogs then went on an 8-2 run to take a 39-27 lead at the break .

The TCU lead stayed between 12 and 15 points for the first 6:45 of the first half, but then Coles popped off again, scoring six-straight points to put the Frogs up 54-34 with 11:57 left to go in the game .

From there, TCU was able to work on their offense and empty their bench, leading by as much as 27 at one point and playing all 15 guys on their active roster. Walk-on guard Darius Ford scored points for just the second time in his career, hitting two free throws with five seconds remaining in the contest.

“If you have an opportunity to play, just step up,” Coles said. “Our bench is a Division 1 team. Everybody can come in and hoop at any point in the game. I think we know that. I think the coaches know that. As long as we’re confident of that, anybody is ready to step up.”

Guards Damion Baugh (15 points) and Shahada Wells (14 points) as well as forward Chuck O’Bannon (11 points) were the other three TCU players that finished with double-digit points in the win.

One down note in the game for the Frogs was that they got outrebounded 45-39. The Tigers were able to secure 17 Offensive rebounds.

“It’s a couple things,” Dixon said. “I don’t think we are rebounding as well.”

Well. 24 TCU is back in action on Saturday, as they take on cross-town Rival SMU at Dickie’s Arena. The Mustangs are just 3-5 this year, and they represent Jackson State’s one win of the year. Tip-off between TCU and SMU is a late one, as it’ll be 9 pm on ESPN2.