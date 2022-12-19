Limerick representatives among top winners at Munster GAA Awards

All Sports



Limerick scooped three Munster GAA Awards on Saturday.

Reigning Hurler of The Year Diarmaid Byrnes was awarded with the Munster GAA Senior Hurling Player of the Year Award.

The Patrickswell man was a towering figure yet again in a shrewd Limerick defense and also contributed greatly on the attacking front as the treaty claimed a fourth straight Provincial crown.

While three in a row All Ireland winning manager John Kiely scooped the Munster Manager of the Year Award.

Kiely is fast becoming one of the most successful hurling Managers of all time with the Galbally man now boasting four All Ireland wins as well as four Munster Championship titles since 2016.

Rising star Aidan O’Connor of Ballybrown was honored with Under 20 Hurling Player of The Year.

Limerick reached the U20 Munster Championship final last season before being pipped by Cork in the decider.

O’Connor was a standout performer for the treaty as he accounted for a large number of crucial scores.

Tom Delaney (Tipperary) – Minor Hurling Player of the year

Bryan Hayes (Cork) – Minor Football Player of the year

Doireann Murphy (Clare) – Camogie Player of the Year

Karen McGrath (Waterford) – Ladies Footballer of the Year

Tim Floyd (Tipperary) – Distinguished Service Award

Pat Fitzgerald (Clare) – Distinguished Service Award

Devon Burns (Kerry) – Under 20 Football Player of the year

Martin Spain (Tipperary) – Handball Person of the Year

Nicholas English (Tipperary) – Hall of Fame in Hurling

Noel Roche (Clare) – Hall of Fame in Football

Sean O’Shea (Kerry) – Senior Footballer of the Year

Ballygunner (Waterford) – Club of the Year