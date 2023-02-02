Lily-Kate Carver signs her Letter of Intent to play Beach Volleyball at Morehead State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Bowling Green Volleyball senior Lily-Kate Carver signed her Letter of Intent to further her academic and athletic career to play beach volleyball at Morehead State University, on Wednesday morning.

“It’s very exciting. It’s definitely something different, something people have never heard before. When I tell them I’m playing beach volleyball they’re like ‘what I’ve never seen you play that’ and I’m like, I’m out of town a lot doing it and it became my passion,” Carver said . “I fell in love with Morehead so I’m really excited to start a new chapter.”

Carver was a part of seven Bowling Green student Athletes who signed their name on the dotted line to continue to the Collegiate level across multiple sports.

Part of the reason she chose Morehead is due to it being the closest school to home.

“It was my closest school to home that I could have chosen. I fell in love with the campus, the Advisors were amazing, the teammates were great and it was just my best opportunity and I think it was the best fit for me.”

Lily-Kate says beach volleyball was the best choice for her over gym volleyball in part due to her being a smaller, 5′8, outside hitter. The morning the Lady Purples left for the state tournament, Morehead beach volleyball head Coach Krysten Becker-McBride messaged her on twitter and asked for them to follow up after the tournament ended.

“When Colleges look at you and see your smaller like me you have the other opportunities like beach is the perfect opportunity for me because I’m small but I can do what I want on the court…and I’m really excited to further that journey.”

Carver finished her senior year as a purple leading the team in kills with 392, and totaled 290 digs while also getting to the Volleyball State Tournament semifinals. She wants her journey and career to be an inspiration to younger people.

“One of my biggest things is showing little girls and boys that you can do whatever you want and just because you’re from a small town in Kentucky doesn’t mean you can’t Chase your Dreams and get what you want out of it .”

Lily-Kate will be in an Eagles uniform next spring for the 2024 Beach Volleyball season.

