Lily Davis, sophomore outside hitter, Westlake

What is your favorite part of the sport of volleyball?

I love how fast-paced and unpredictable volleyball is. My favorite parts are winning really good rallies and celebrating with my teammates.

What has been your favorite volleyball memory at Westlake?

This year’s Fraulein Tournament is my favorite because our team got to truly bond with Coach (Miguel) Saenz when we did pint night, and we played to our full potential. We got to see the team we were, and how amazing we can play together. The most unforgettable memory was last season at the same tournament; our bus broke down on I-35, and we had to switch vehicles on the highway.

When you were growing up, was volleyball your only sport, or did you try others?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button