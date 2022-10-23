Lille edge out Monaco in a seven-goal thriller

LOSC Lille 4-3 AS Monaco

THE MATCH

Lille knew a win would take them above Monaco in the table and they went ahead just before the Midway point in the first half when an Adam Ounas free-kick delivery from the left was headed in by Alexsandro. It was a first goal in French football for the Brazilian defender, who was filling in for the suspended José Fonte at the back for the hosts.

Monaco were back on level terms in the 34th minute and it was a moment that Lucas Chevalier will not want to remember in a hurry as the young Lille goalkeeper allowed a Caio Henrique free-kick to squirm through his legs and in.

The home side went back in front in the 38th minute when Jonathan David did superbly to work his way into a shooting position. His attempt came back off the post but Rémy Cabella was there to tap in the loose ball on the line. Yet again Lille were pegged back before the interval, as Monaco made it 2-2 with a minute of the first half to play. Breel Embolo flicked on a Caio Henrique corner from the right and Wissam Ben Yedder cut the ball back from the back post for Axel Disasi to score.

Defensive errors

The visitors then went ahead for the first time on the night early in the second half, as Ben Yedder pounced on a horrible mistake by Tiago Djaló to beat Chevalier with a Lethal finish (53′). But the Pendulum would soon swing back the other way.

Lille were level again just after the hour mark as David helped the ball on for Cabella to run through and finish emphatically for his second of the night. The Winner followed in the 71st minute, with Angel Gomes this time setting up Bamba to Bury his fourth goal of the season.

A third straight win for Paulo Fonseca’s side takes Lille up to sixth, a point above Monaco and just a single point behind Olympique de Marseille now. It was a first away loss in the league this season for Monaco.

THE PLAYER: Rémy Cabella

David has got most of the attacking plaudits this season for Lille, but Cabella deserves credit for his brace here. It is the first time he has scored twice in the same Ligue 1 game since playing for AS Saint-Etienne against FC Nantes in April 2018.

THE STAT: 4.5

There have been 27 goals in just six games at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy so far this season, an average of 4.5 per match.

