Lillard Returns Ready To Be ‘The Best Version Of Myself’

Much of the Trail Blazers’ roster is new, at least relatively. Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker have never played a regular season game as Trail Blazers. Josh Hart and Justise Winslow joined the team at the 2022 trade deadline, although the two only played a combined 24 games before being shut down for the remainder of the season. And the players in their first year — Greg Brown, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson — got great experience but were also playing out the string that was the second half of the season.

So when the Trail Blazers take the court Wednesday night at Golden1 Arena to face the Sacramento Kings in their 2022-23 regular season opener, they’ll do so with a lot of new faces. But it’s the Longest tenured Trail Blazer, Damian Lillard, who will likely have the most to say when it comes to the success of the team this season.

At this point, the story is well known. After being dogged by a core muscle injury for numerous seasons, the 6-3 guard played in his last regular season game on New Year’s Eve 2021 before shutting it down. He had surgery to repair the injury and then spent the next eight months repairing for his return.

“I can get to where I want to get to whenever I want to get there,” said Lillard. “I don’t feel any stress when I’m playing, I’m not thinking about my body when I’m playing. That’s been the biggest stress for me over the last four, four and a half seasons is I wake up every day and I’m thinking about ‘How is my body going to feel? How is this going to react? I don’t really feel good, how am I going to find it?’ Now, haven’t missed a practice, I just been out there just playing free.”

He was a full participant in training camp — which had not been the case for at last the two seasons prior — and played in three of their five preseason games. And now, he’s ready to make his regular season return and is feeling as good as he has any time in the last four years.

“It’s exciting, I’m just looking forward to playing,” said Lillard after Portland’s final practice before the start of the regular season. “I just feel relaxed, I don’t know, it’s a weird feeling. Usually I’m all amped up, ready to go do something, I just feel relaxed. Obviously excited to play again but I feel just ready to hoop.”

Perhaps Lillard feels relaxed because he’s not concerned about making some kind of broader statement in his first game that matters in the last 10 months. When he was younger, Lillard was motivated by proving people wrong. Slights were more fuel for the fire, doubts were chips to be worn on his shoulder.

But whether it’s the perspective that comes with age, the time he spent away or just accepting that some things don’t really change, Lillard isn’t Entering this season hellbent on proving who he is as a player. Some might still doubt his status despite the All-Star selections, All-NBA honors, winning a gold medal or being named one of the Top 75 players in league history, but those doubts, real or perceived, don’t mean much to Lillard anymore.

“I don’t think I need to prove that I’m an elite player,” said Lillard. “I played 30 games last year with my abdominal muscles torn off of my pubic bone and I was still getting 25 points and seven assists. And I still didn’t make an excuse, I still did what I came to do, I still showed up to work. I just wasn’t able to be at the level and impact winning while I was like that, but I don’t think I need to prove I’m a high-level player.”

Lillard’s disinterest in proving others right or wrong extends to the broader performance of the team as well. After having an eight-season streak of postseason berths broken last season, the Trail Blazers are generally considered by the national media to be a team that will have to fight to make the play-in this season. There might be some good reasons for that, but that doesn’t have much effect on Lillard’s perspective.

“I really don’t care about what the expectations are,” said Lillard. ‘I think y’all have been knowing me for a long time now and y’all know that my expectations are always high. And regardless of what everybody else expects, I come out there to get things done, and that’s winning games. The expectations don’t play a part for me, I go off what I expect and that’s it.”

So while Lillard is looking forward to the season, he’s not approaching it with any motivations other than playing well and leading his team to the postseason. He was able to find some peace during his rehabilitation after a few tumultuous years, and rather than pitching himself back into his former mindset, he’s moving forward with a different perspective.