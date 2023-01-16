Lillard Passes McGrady And Barry For 72nd On NBA All Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard continues to pass Hall-of-Fame names on the All-Time Leading Scorers List, Tonight overtaking Tracy McGrady and Rick Barry for 72nd place overall.

Lillard started tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks tied with Julius Erving on 18,364 points, good enough for 74th. His 40 points vaulted him past McGrady on 18,381 and Barry on 18,395, ending the night on 18,404.

McGrady was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 after stints with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs between 1997 and 2013. The Talented wing was a seven-time All Star and two- time All NBA First Team honoree.

Barry entered the Hall of Fame in 1987 after an illustrious career with the San Francisco Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets between 1965 and 1980. He also spent time with ABA franchises, the Oakland Oaks and New York Nets.

Barry led the Warriors to the 1975 title, earning Finals MVP, while also collecting eight All Star Nods and five All NBA First Team honors from the small forward position.

Lillard, 32, now needs 34 points before he gets to Dolph Schayes who recorded 18,438 points with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers between 1949 and 1964. The power forward was a member of the 1955 Championship team, while earning 12 All Star Mentions and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1973.