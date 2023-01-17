What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!

Brie Larson Instagram Brie Larson

Brie Larson is trying something new.

The actress surprised fans and followers on Instagram Monday with snapshots of herself clad in just a bra, jeans and an all-new tattoo sleeve. With a purple bandana wrapped around her neck, Larson, 33, posed to show off her new (non-permanent) ink.

Her left arm was almost completely covered in a multicolored sleeve of ink, while her right arm had fewer tats and was not a complete sleeve. In the second photo in the post, a tattoo on her lower abdomen peeked out of her jeans, and the upper part of a woman’s face could be seen.

Larson also had another tattoo Hidden under her pant leg. In a third photo, she shared the additional ink, which read, “Don’t try to fix me I’m not broken.” Some fans on social media pointed out that the message matches a lyric from rock band Evanescence’s song “Hello.”

“What it’s like you’ve never seen temporary tattoos before!” Larson wrote in the caption.

While the Academy Award winner’s new look came as a major shock to the internet, the reviews were largely positive. Many comments on the post begged Larson to make the ink permanent, saying she pulled the look off.

“There’s a whole new level of Crush I didn’t know I could achieve and yet here we are,” one user commented, while another wrote, “We’ve never seen temporary tattoos look this good.”

Others pointed out that the tattooed look could be for her role in the next installment of the Fast & Furious series. Details are limited on what Larson’s role will be in Fast Xbut both she and franchise star Vin Diesel have been open about their anticipation of the upcoming tenth installment.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family,” Larson wrote in an Instagram post announcing the role back in April 2022. She thanked Diesel, 55, for welcoming her to the cast “with so much kindness and excitement.”

In his own post, Diesel shared his excitement to welcome “Captain Marvel” to the Fast family: “You have no idea how Timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect … her Oscar, haha ​​is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Aside from Fast X — which is due to Premiere in theaters May 19 — Larson has another blockbuster film coming out this year. In September, she attended D23 to present a preview of The Marvelsthe upcoming second installment of the Captain Marvel saga, slated for release on July 28.

The Marvels teams Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel up with Ms. Marvel‘s young star Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The movie expects to pick up where the Ms. Marvel series post-credits scene ended, with Kamala Khan (Vellani, 20) and Captain Marvel unexpectedly switching places and Larson’s character transported to Jersey City, New Jersey, according to Variety.

“It was really nice to have a team,” Larson told the D23 audience, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. “I had a team!”

On the red carpet before the D23 event, Larson also expressed her mixed feelings about returning to play Captain Marvel again in the future, seemingly addressing the backlash that first began when she joined the Marvel slate in 2016.

“I don’t know, I don’t know — does anyone want me to do it again?” she said in response to Variety‘s question about her future as Carol Danvers.