Like Cristiano Ronaldo, the Mexican soccer player who has a modified Rolls Royce

Cristiano Ronaldo and a Rolls Royce

December 26, 2022, 11:35 a.m

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend surprised everyone in the middle of Christmas when a video went viral of the Portuguese star receiving his Christmas present from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. It was precisely a Rolls Royce 2022 that was given to the Portuguese in front of his family.

In that sense, the peculiar video that can be seen in the networks of Ronaldo’s partner, ended up breaking the internet by many followers of the Portuguese footballer. However, now comes to mind a Mexican who has also got one of these distinguished and luxurious vehicles.

A player in Mexico decided to modify his car and transform it into a Rolls Royce. It is precisely Angel Reyna, a player who could have been transcendental for the Mexican national team, but several extra Sporting problems prevented his development with El Tri.

How much is a Rolls Royce 2022 worth?

According to the specialized Portal Diario Motor, a vehicle like the one given to Cristiano Ronaldo can cost around 350,000 dollars. In short, the luxury that Georgina Rodriguez gave to the Captain is a luxury.