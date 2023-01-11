Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the Defending Champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again.

That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table.

Kylian Mbappe, still just 23 years old, is aiming for his fifth straight Ligue 1 top Goalscorer award, which would tie the all-time record for most in a career. His teammate Neymar is right behind him, racking up double-digit goals and assists through the first half of the season.

However, there is plenty of competition from players hailing from other top clubs like Lyon, Lille, Lens, and other teams pushing for top spots with in-form goalscorers. Former Arsenal youngster Balogun of Folar is in fine form with Stade de Reims, while another ex-Gunner Alexandre Lacazette has been productive for Lyon.

Canadian youth Jonathan David continues to be one of the hottest forwards in Europe with Lille, while Monaco duo Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo are Proving dangerous as the club pushes for a top four spot.

Ligue 1 Top Scorers Table (2022-2023)

The table below will be updated after each matchday of the 2022/23 season with the ranking of the Ligue 1 top scorers. The first tiebreaker is assists and the second is minutes played as with major FIFA competitions.

Updated as of Wednesday, January 11.

Rank Player Club Goals (Pens) Assists Matches min
1. Kylian Mbappe PSG 13 (2) 2 16 1,321
2. Neymar PSG 11 (2) 10 15 1.144
3. Jonathan David LOSC Lille 10 (2) 4 17 1,419
Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 10 (3) 4 17 1,473
Balogun of Folar Stade Reims 10 (3) 1 16 1.163
Terem Moffi Lorient 10 (1) 0 16 1,213
7. Martin Terrier Stade Rennes 9 (0) 4 16 1,322
8. Lois Openda RC Lens 8 (0) 1 17 1.052
9. Lionel Messi PSG 7 (0) 10 13 1.126
Mama Blade Troyes 7 (0) 3 15 1.207
Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 7 (3) 2 14 857
Breel Embolo AS Monaco 7 (0) 2 17 1,269
Habib Diallo Strasbourg 7 (1) 0 17 1.233
Elye Wah Montpellier 7 (0) 0 16 1,319
  • 6 goals: 4 players
  • 5 goals: 8 players
  • 4 goals: 12 players
  • 3 goals: 21 players
  • 2 goals: 43 players
  • 1 goal: 96 players
  • Own goals: 19

There have been 499 total goals scored in Ligue 1 this season with 19 own goals:

  • Angers (3): Miha Blazic, Cedric Hountondji, Abdallah Sima
  • Lens (1): Salis Abdul Samed
  • Lille (1): Bafode Diakite
  • Lorient (1): Julien Laporte
  • Marseille (2): Matteo Guendouzi, Leonardo Balerdi
  • Monaco (2): Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana
  • Montpellier (2): Maxime Esteve, Falaye Sacko
  • Nantes (1): Nicolas Pallois
  • PSG (1): Marquinhos
  • Stade Brestois (1): Brendan Chardonnet
  • Stade de Reims (1): Wout Faes
  • Stade Rennes (1): Arthur Theate
  • Toulouse (1): Rasmus Nicolainen
  • Troyes (1): Yasser Larouci

Ligue 1 Golden Boot Winners

Below are the top scorers in each season of Ligue 1 action dating back to the year 2000.

Kylian Mbappe has won the top Goalscorer award every single season since 2018/19, and he is charging up the all-time Ligue 1 goalscoring list. His 148 career Ligue 1 goals at the turn of the calendar year from 2022 to 2023 saw him sit 21st all-time despite his youthful age of 23 years old.

Other big names to win the Ligue 1 top Goalscorer award in recent years include Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavaniboth of whom played for PSG. Olivier Giroud finished jointly atop the 2011/12 list before making a move to Arsenal, and Karim Benzema has also previously won the award before his big move to Real Madrid.

The most Ligue 1 top Goalscorer Awards by one individual is five, accomplished by both Jean-Pierre Papin of Marseille and Carlos Bianchi of Stade de Reims and PSG. Mbappe can win his fifth if he finishes atop the charts in 2022/23.

Year Player Team Goals
2021/22 Kylian Mbappe PSG 28
2020/21 Kylian Mbappe PSG 27
2019/20 Kylian Mbappe PSG 18
Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 18
2018/19 Kylian Mbappe PSG 33
2017/18 Edinson Cavani PSG 28
2016/17 Edinson Cavani PSG 35
2015/16 Zlatan Ibrahimovic PSG 38
2014/15 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 27
2013/14 Zlatan Ibrahimovic PSG 26
2012/13 Zlatan Ibrahimovic PSG 30
2011/12 Olivier Giroud Montpellier 21
Nene PSG 21
2010/11 Moussa Sow Lille 25
2009/10 Mamadou Niang Marseille 18
2008/09 Andre-Pierre Gignac Toulouse 24
2007/08 Karim Benzema Lyon 20
2006/07 Pauleta PSG 15
2005/06 Pauleta PSG 21
2004/05 Alexander Frei Stade Rennes 20
2003/04 Djibril Cisse Auxerre 26
2002/03 Shabani Nonda AS Monaco 26
2001/02 Djibril Cisse Auxerre 22
Pauleta Bordeaux 22
2000/01 Sonny Anderson Lyon 22

