Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot table in France

With the rise of PSG as a global force in recent years, the Paris-based club enters every year expecting to win every trophy and the Defending Champions currently find themselves atop the Ligue 1 table once again.

That has translated to the Ligue 1 top goal scorers table.

Kylian Mbappe, still just 23 years old, is aiming for his fifth straight Ligue 1 top Goalscorer award, which would tie the all-time record for most in a career. His teammate Neymar is right behind him, racking up double-digit goals and assists through the first half of the season.

However, there is plenty of competition from players hailing from other top clubs like Lyon, Lille, Lens, and other teams pushing for top spots with in-form goalscorers. Former Arsenal youngster Balogun of Folar is in fine form with Stade de Reims, while another ex-Gunner Alexandre Lacazette has been productive for Lyon.

Canadian youth Jonathan David continues to be one of the hottest forwards in Europe with Lille, while Monaco duo Wissam Ben Yedder and Breel Embolo are Proving dangerous as the club pushes for a top four spot.

MORE: Top goal scorers in England | Race for Pichichi in Spain

Ligue 1 Top Scorers Table (2022-2023)

The table below will be updated after each matchday of the 2022/23 season with the ranking of the Ligue 1 top scorers. The first tiebreaker is assists and the second is minutes played as with major FIFA competitions.

Updated as of Wednesday, January 11.

Rank Player Club Goals (Pens) Assists Matches min 1. Kylian Mbappe PSG 13 (2) 2 16 1,321 2. Neymar PSG 11 (2) 10 15 1.144 3. Jonathan David LOSC Lille 10 (2) 4 17 1,419 Alexandre Lacazette Lyon 10 (3) 4 17 1,473 Balogun of Folar Stade Reims 10 (3) 1 16 1.163 Terem Moffi Lorient 10 (1) 0 16 1,213 7. Martin Terrier Stade Rennes 9 (0) 4 16 1,322 8. Lois Openda RC Lens 8 (0) 1 17 1.052 9. Lionel Messi PSG 7 (0) 10 13 1.126 Mama Blade Troyes 7 (0) 3 15 1.207 Wissam Ben Yedder AS Monaco 7 (3) 2 14 857 Breel Embolo AS Monaco 7 (0) 2 17 1,269 Habib Diallo Strasbourg 7 (1) 0 17 1.233 Elye Wah Montpellier 7 (0) 0 16 1,319

6 goals: 4 players

4 players 5 goals: 8 players

8 players 4 goals: 12 players

12 players 3 goals: 21 players

21 players 2 goals: 43 players

43 players 1 goal: 96 players

96 players Own goals: 19

There have been 499 total goals scored in Ligue 1 this season with 19 own goals:

Angers (3): Miha Blazic, Cedric Hountondji, Abdallah Sima

Miha Blazic, Cedric Hountondji, Abdallah Sima Lens (1): Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed Lille (1): Bafode Diakite

Bafode Diakite Lorient (1): Julien Laporte

Julien Laporte Marseille (2): Matteo Guendouzi, Leonardo Balerdi

Matteo Guendouzi, Leonardo Balerdi Monaco (2): Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana

Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana Montpellier (2): Maxime Esteve, Falaye Sacko

Maxime Esteve, Falaye Sacko Nantes (1): Nicolas Pallois

Nicolas Pallois PSG (1): Marquinhos

Marquinhos Stade Brestois (1): Brendan Chardonnet

Brendan Chardonnet Stade de Reims (1): Wout Faes

Wout Faes Stade Rennes (1): Arthur Theate

Arthur Theate Toulouse (1): Rasmus Nicolainen

Rasmus Nicolainen Troyes (1): Yasser Larouci

MORE: The Premier League’s all-time top scorers

Ligue 1 Golden Boot Winners

Below are the top scorers in each season of Ligue 1 action dating back to the year 2000.

Kylian Mbappe has won the top Goalscorer award every single season since 2018/19, and he is charging up the all-time Ligue 1 goalscoring list. His 148 career Ligue 1 goals at the turn of the calendar year from 2022 to 2023 saw him sit 21st all-time despite his youthful age of 23 years old.

Other big names to win the Ligue 1 top Goalscorer award in recent years include Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavaniboth of whom played for PSG. Olivier Giroud finished jointly atop the 2011/12 list before making a move to Arsenal, and Karim Benzema has also previously won the award before his big move to Real Madrid.

The most Ligue 1 top Goalscorer Awards by one individual is five, accomplished by both Jean-Pierre Papin of Marseille and Carlos Bianchi of Stade de Reims and PSG. Mbappe can win his fifth if he finishes atop the charts in 2022/23.