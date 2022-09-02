Ligue 1 Goal Of The Month – Super Eagles Forward Outrageous 70-Yard Solo Goal Wins





The Winner of the goal of the month in France has been Revealed after the conclusion of the last round of games for the month of August, the Winner was arrived at following a voting process by fans of the various teams in the league.

Lorient Nigeria international forward Terem Moffi got the highest amount of votes for his second goal in their 2-1 win over Clermont Foot. The 23 year old grabbed his match winning brace with a strong Solo run from his half to score his side’s second goal during the game.

Moffi followed up his brace over the weekend with another brace in midweek but this time ended on the losing side as they were beaten 2-5 by Lens in Ligue 1. On a personal note it has been a fine start to the season for the left footed forward.

After four games this season he has already scored half the amount of goals he scored last season where he finished with 8 goals in 37 games. He is on course to better or surpass his goal tally in his first season following his move from Belgium side Kortrijk.

He scored 14 goals in his first season at the club and it earned him a call up to the senior national team of Nigeria. He opened his international goal account with a brace in the 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the AFCON qualifiers.