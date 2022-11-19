Lights of the Ozarks, NCAA Soccer Tourney, Cody Canada, Mike Ryan, and more – Fayetteville Flyer

(Lights of the Ozarks / File photo)

Put on a hat, a scarf and see if you can find two of the same color gloves, everyone. It’s gonna be a cold one this weekend.

Lights of the Ozarks are kicking off on Friday night with the annual Parade and lighting ceremony on the Fayetteville square. Word on the street is old Santa Claus himself will be there, and by word on the street, we mean it was included on the website. Here’s a bit more information about the event.

Also in cold, outdoor activities, the Razorback soccer team is in action on Friday night in an NCAA tourney Matchup versus Ohio State at Razorback field. It’s a 6:30 pm game.

The Razorback football team will take on Lane Kiffin and Old Mississippi (aka Ole Miss) on Saturday night at Razorback Stadium. It’s a 6 pm kickoff.

George’s will kick off their weekend with a Bob Seger tribute for happy hour, followed by a hip hop show Friday night featuring Baang, PUra Coco, Lil Yey, and H3adcannon. On Saturday night, they’ll host southern rockers Cody Canada and the Departed. Tickets are here.

Also in tunes, JJ’s Live has a big country show on Friday night with Texas artist, Mike Ryan. Here’s ticket info.

Smoke & Barrel Tavern also has some cool shows this weekend, with three-band bills on both nights including Liquid Courage, Protohive, and The Big Sad on Friday, and locals Foggy Bobcat, Fight Dream, and Mildenhall on Saturday.

How about a show? TheatreSquared has a couple to check out this week, with new Comedy Stones in his Pockets playing through the weekend, as well as a one-night staged reading of Larissa Fasthorse’s show, “The Thanksgiving Play” at 5 pm on Sunday. Here’s ticket info for Stones in his Pockets. The Sunday show is free.

There’s more below. Have fun, y’all.