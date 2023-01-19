Lightning’s Steven Stamkos reaches the 500-goal mark

VANCOUVER — Over the years, Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos has learned to calmly anticipate milestone moments.

When he was younger, he used to lose sleep. But as he got older, he realized stress doesn’t help the cause and each mark will be reached in due time.

That didn’t make the anticipation of reaching 500 career goals easier.

Stamkos came within three goals of the milestone more than a month ago — Dec. 13 at home against Seattle — but since has struggled to fill the net despite his efforts and those of everyone else around him.

“It’s just navigating those times, that I’ve been through a lot of them now, and just have that experience to know,” Stamkos said recently. “Just keep playing the right way, don’t push it. When you start to cheat and hope for plays — and it feels cliche — that’s when things usually go the opposite way. So for me, that’s why I’ve kind of been more comfortable in those situations.”

It might not have been the way anyone scripted, with the Lightning playing across the continent in Vancouver while most of Tampa Bay was asleep three times zones away. But after such a long wait, Stamkos’ moment finally arrived, as he scored No. 500 against the Canucks, 4:40 into the first period on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.

Stamkos became just the 47th player in NHL history to score 500 goals and just the third active player to reach the mark, joining the elite company of the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and the Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.

After Stamkos scored, his entire team skated onto the ice to celebrate, something the Lightning had to receive league approval to do, just as they did following his 1,000th career point in Philadelphia on Dec. 1.

Stamkos’ teammates had worked diligently to get him the puck over the past month, and the Lightning Captain has had tons of chances to score the past few games. And in recent days, it seemed to grind on Stamkos and his teammates.

In fact, in the final minute of the Lightning’s win Monday afternoon in Seattle, defenseman Victor Hedman looked for any way to feed Stamkos for an empty-net goal in the final minutes, but couldn’t create a passing lane and had to shoot the Puck himself.

“That was the only thing in my head,” Hedman said Wednesday morning. “After I put it in, the first thing I did was to watch the replay to see if I could have passed it. But it would have taken something special to get that through. You’re obviously looking for him. … I was gonna try to put off the bar to make sure he had the rebound.”

After failing to reach 500 in two home games last week, Stamkos had 11 shot attempts (four on goal) Saturday in St. Louis — including one off the post with a wide-open net in front of him — and two empty-net looks late. Four of his five shots on goal in Seattle came in the first period. The Lightning can claim Stamkos’ pursuit wasn’t a distraction, but there’s no doubt the longer the wait, the more they wanted it.

“It was like when he was getting 1,000 points,” Coach Jon Cooper said. “When milestones happen, they don’t come around a whole lot. But because his core has been together for so long, everybody wants to see this happen for him.”

With his 1,000 career points (he also notched his 500th assist this season) to go along with two Stanley Cup championships, the 32-year-old Stamkos seemingly also reaches the prerequisites for enshrinement in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

From the teenager who was immediately Tampa Bay’s franchise fixture when drafted No. 1 overall to the unquestioned leader of the game’s most dominant team the past three seasons, the 32-year-old Stamkos is now in rare company.

“From the time I was with him, if you would have told me that he would score 500 goals in this league, I would have put a lot of money on it,” said Canadiens Coach Marty St. Louis, who was Stamkos’ mentor when they were Lightning teammates. “Stammer’s always scored goals at every level he’s played. And he went through a few years where there were some serious injuries and he didn’t know about his longevity in this league, but I think he’s past that now.

“He’s back at 100% and doing the things that he’s always done. And I actually think he’s a better player today than when he was scoring 60 (goals).”

• • •

