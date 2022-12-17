Lightning’s Brayden Point turns boos into cheers with dazzling goal in win over Kraken

TAMPA — Lightning center Brayden Point heard the boos Midway through the second period of Tuesday night’s game against the Kraken at Amalie Arena. Seattle was pushing, and Tampa Bay’s top power-play unit left the ice after an ineffective and frustrating shift.

When he stepped back out, Point put on a one-man show, quickly turning the boos into cheers and sending fans home with memories of a highlight-reel goal in a 6-2 win that they’ll talk about for years.

First, the Lightning had to withstand the Kraken’s second-period surge. A Relentless Seattle forecheck was buzzing. Tampa Bay was fighting to get the puck out of its end, and it seemed like just a matter of time before it relinquished its one-goal lead.

But the Lightning regained control, scoring on three consecutive shots on goal over a 3-minute, 23-second stretch of the period and pulling away for their 11th win in their past 14 games.

Brayden Point puts on the moves and scores an absolutely beau-tiful goal! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oWZm3ciwGp — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2022

The high point was Point’s 15th goal of the season on a play few skaters in the league can make. He danced through traffic in the Offensive zone with the Puck on his stick before Burying a backhand shot far post from a tough angle with 6:32 left in the second period.

Point skated quickly through the neutral zone, took a pass from Nikita Kucherov (who had three assists) as he entered the Seattle zone and weaved through a Triangle of retreating Seattle skaters. He executed a toe drag to Deke defenseman Adam Larsson, then coaxed Philipp Grubauer into protecting the near post before putting a backhand shot over the goaltender’s glove into the top far corner to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead.

“On that one, really, it’s just trying to get above their (first forward back) and trying to get some speed going,” Point said. “You beat that back pressure, and then I think once you’re in that spot you just try to read and react, and that one just worked out.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored goals on three straight shots in the second period to topple the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena in the fifth game of a season-long, six-game homestand.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, who watched Point’s goal from behind, said there are few things a defenseman can do to stop that combination of speed and control with the puck.

“You just hope you get a piece of that puck somehow,” Hedman said. “He’s got some great speed coming down that middle. You see that in a few of the other guys. You try to get a stick on the puck, but when he moves that quickly, it’s pretty hard as a defenseman.”

Follow all the action on and off the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter We’ll send you news, analysis and commentary on the Bolts Weekly during the season. You’re all signed up! Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started. Explore all your options

After scoring, Point circled behind the net, raised his arms and looked into the crowd, putting his hand to his ear to take in the cheers.

“We had a tough power play there,” Point said. We heard a little bit of the boo Birds and, you know, a little back and forth with the fans, and I wanted to hear the cheers.”

Point, who shares the team lead in goals with Steven Stamkos, has five over his last four games. But none were as dazzling as Tuesday’s.

“He’s an elite player, and he can do elite things,” Lightning Coach Jon Cooper said. “It was his reaction after he scored that a lot of guys on the bench enjoyed. He’s a proud player, he’s a hell of a player. I can’t say enough things about him. There are a few guys in the league who can do things like that. He’s one of them.”

Just 75 seconds before Point’s goal, Corey Perry flicked a puck into the net with five seconds left on the previous power play. Just over two minutes after Point scored, Ross Colton redirected a Mikhail Sergachev shot into the net to put the Lightning ahead 5-1 lead with 4:24 to play in the period.

Stamkos scored in the third period to extend his point streak to 14 games, second-longest in franchise history behind only his 18-game streak in 2010. Stamkos, who collected his own rebound before putting the puck in the net, sits just three goals shy of 500 for his career.

Kucherov had his franchise-high 29th three-assist game, giving him a league-high 31 for the season.

With his second assist, Kucherov became the fastest player in Lightning history to reach 400 for his career. Kucherov, the fourth Lightning player to reach that milestone, needed just 590 games to do so. Marty St. Louis previously was the fastest at 708 games.

Among active players, only Connor McDavid (426), Sidney Crosby (448), Evgeni Malkin (527), Artemi Panarin (529) and Nicklas Backstrom (542) reached 400 assists faster than Kucherov.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 of 38 shots to allow two or fewer goals for the sixth time in his past seven games.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a Weekly newsletter from Bolts beat Writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.