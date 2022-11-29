Lightning visit the Bruins after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 pm EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -165, Lightning +141; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Boston Bruins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabers in the Lightning’s 6-5 overtime win.

Boston has a 14-2-0 record overall and a 4-3-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins are seventh in league play serving 12.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay has a 4-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Lightning have a 13-1-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 5-3 in the previous meeting. David Krejci led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 14 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. Brad Marchand has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 10 goals and 23 assists for the Lightning. Nicholas Paul has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (shoulder), Craig Smith: day to day (upper-body), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed), Linus Ullmark: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .