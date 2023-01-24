Lightning to celebrate Steven Stamkos’ 500-goal milestone

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Lightning (29-15-1) returned home Tuesday night from a season-long five-game road trip.

On that road trip, Bolts’ Captain Steven Stamkos scored his 500th career goal to become only the third active player to do so and the 47th player in NHL history.

“I knew there were less than 50 players that had done it,” Stamkos said. “Again, it’s surreal, it really is.”

Stamkos celebrated that goal with his teammates in Vancouver, but on Tuesday, Lightning fans will get to show their appreciation for the Captain with a special ceremony at 7:04 pm Puck drop against Minnesota will be pushed back to 7:16 pm

“I think it’s tough to digest it while you’re still playing, while you’re living in the moment,” Stamkos said. “Certainly, you’ll have some individual milestones like the ones I have been fortunate to have this year. It almost forces you to reflect back on the journey that’s gotten you here, the people that have helped you get there, your family. To be able to spend those moments with them is very special for me.”

Stamkos reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season, and after netting number 500, he’s added four more goals.

“Once he got to 500, he hasn’t stopped since,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “The thing that has impressed me the most is the way he’s been able to fight back from tough injuries and stuff like that. He’s just gotten better with age. Very proud of him, and it’s going to be a proud moment for him tonight.”

Tampa Bay opens a stretch of three home games against teams they have yet to beat this season: Minnesota (Tuesday), Boston (Thursday) and Los Angeles (Saturday).