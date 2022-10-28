Liga MX: Every Mexican Champion & all-time winners list

Liga MX has always been considered one of the top Leagues in the Americas, a league full of history and drama that has solidified its place as one of the most exciting in the world.

Of the 56 teams to have competed in the top flight in the league’s nearly 80-year history, 24 have claimed the top prize by lifting a trophy at the end of it all.

The roads to that trophy, though, have differed over the years, with the league having several iterations and formats to determine a champion.

But which teams have won Liga MX, and how have they done it? GOAL has everything you need to know about the history of the Mexican top-flight’s winners.

Liga MX history and format

The Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion (FMF) formed the country’s first professional league in 1943forming the Liga Mayor with 10 professional teams. At the time, the league featured a standard single-league table, much like their counterparts in Europe.

However, in 1970, the World Cup was brought to Mexico, prompting the FMF to change the league format to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport.

Starting in 1996, the league split its season into a two-tournament schedule, originally called Winter (winter) and Verano (Summer). They have since been labeled Opening and Clausurasetting up the league’s current format

The playoff, called the On the leagues, has seen several formats since its inception. The current format sees a Qualifying round with teams ranked fifth through 12th playing a single match hosted by the higher seed. Those four teams then advance to the quarterfinals, where they meet the four highest-seeded teams with the Winner progressing.

Liga MX Champions (League System era)

Liga MX Champions (Liguilla system era)

Liga MX Champions (Short Tournament Era)

All-time Mexican titles by club

America has won the most titles, having been crowned Champions on 13 occasions. Guadalajara follows close behind with 12 titles in the cabinet, while Toluca has 10.

Cruz Azul has nine titles, with Leon on eight, while UNAM and UANL have seven each. You can see the full list above.